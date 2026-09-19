From A Rising Track Star To A Beauty Influencer, 5 Brutal Stories Of Women Who Trusted The Wrong People

Trusting someone can feel like the easiest thing in the world, until that trust lands you in a nightmare you never saw coming.
Some women in these stories were chasing dreams, building careers, falling in love, or just living their lives when the people around them became the source of unimaginable danger.
What makes these cases even more disturbing is how often the warning signs were hiding in plain sight, buried beneath promises, familiar faces, and relationships that seemed safe.
Here are 5 brutal stories of women who trusted the wrong people and paid a devastating price.
#1 Dorothy Stratten
At 20, Dorothy Stratten seemed to be living the Hollywood dream. She arrived in Los Angeles as a shy teenager from Vancouver and, within a few years, became one of the entertainment industry’s most promising young faces.
Stratten was born Dorothy Ruth Hoogstraten on February 28, 1960, in Vancouver, British Columbia. She grew up with her younger sister, Louise, and brother, John.
As a teenager, she worked part-time at a Dairy Queen and had never seriously planned a life in show business.
According to Teresa Carpenter’s account, Stratten once thought of herself as “plain with big hands.”
Then Paul Snider walked into the restaurant.
Snider was around nine years older than Stratten and was already involved in Vancouver nightlife. He promoted automobile and motorcycle shows and had connections with women working in clubs. Carpenter’s reporting described him as a hustler and pimp.
When he saw Stratten, he immediately saw her potential.
“That girl could make me a lot of money,” he reportedly told a friend.
Snider soon began courting her.
He bought her clothes and jewelry, invited her to dinner at his apartment, and convinced her that her looks could take her somewhere bigger. Stratten began to believe him.
After her graduation dance, Snider arranged professional photographs for her. Some included bare images.
Photographer Uwe Meyer later remembered Stratten as nervous but cooperative.
“She was eager to please,” Meyer recalled.
Another photographer, Ken Honey, initially refused to photograph her because she was underage under British Columbia law. He eventually received parental authorization, and the photographs were submitted to a magazine.
By August 1978, Stratten was traveling to Los Angeles for test photographs, with Snider positioning himself as her career manager. Her rise came quickly. She became Playmate of the Month in August 1979, and Dorothy Ruth Hoogstraten became Dorothy Stratten.
Her opportunities soon expanded beyond modeling. She appeared in Americathon, Skatetown, U.S.A., Fantasy Island and Buck Rogers in the 25th Century. She also landed the title role in Galaxina.
“She was going to be the biggest thing they ever had,” agent David Wilder later said. “A quality like Dorothy Stratten’s comes by once in a lifetime.”
Stratten married Snider in Las Vegas on June 1, 1979. She was 19, and he was 28.
At that point, Snider had helped introduce her to a world she had never imagined entering. But as Stratten’s career grew, their relationship became increasingly complicated.
Later accounts described Snider’s interest in her as an “investment”, while he reportedly saw their success as something they had built together.
He even talked about Stratten becoming another Marilyn Monroe and reportedly bought a Mercedes with personalized “STAR-80” plates.
“We’re on a rocket ship to the moon,” he would reportedly say.
Stratten’s career was moving faster than ever.
She was named Playmate of the Year for 1980, bringing her more money, publicity, and acting opportunities.
A magazine profile described her as one of the “emerging goddesses of the new decade.”
Then came an opportunity that changed her life in another way.
In March 1980, Stratten began filming Peter Bogdanovich’s They All Laughed in New York alongside Audrey Hepburn and Ben Gazzara. During production, she and Bogdanovich fell in love.
Stratten began pulling away from Snider. She moved away from him, and divorce discussions followed as she tried to separate her personal life from the financial and business arrangements connecting them.
Bogdanovich later said they planned to marry once her divorce was finalized.
For Snider, Stratten was no longer following the path he had imagined for her.
As she prepared to leave, his possessiveness reportedly intensified. He became suspicious of her relationship with Bogdanovich and hired a private investigator to follow her.
Then, on August 14, 1980, Stratten agreed to meet her estranged husband at the house he had rented in West Los Angeles. She reportedly intended to discuss their divorce, property, and remaining financial matters.
She arrived around noon.
What happened inside that house ended Stratten’s life at just 20 years old.
Her missed calls later raised concern among the people waiting to hear from her. That evening, people returned to the house and discovered Stratten and Snider lifeless.
The Hollywood career that had seemed to be taking off was suddenly over.
Bogdanovich later described Stratten as beautiful “in every way imaginable”. He wrote, “Dorothy looked at the world with love, and believed that all people were good deep down.”
“She was mistaken,” he added, “but it is among the most generous and noble errors we can make.”
Stratten’s final major film, They All Laughed, was released in 1981. Her story was later dramatized in D*ath of a Centerfold: The Dorothy Stratten Story and Bob Fosse’s 1983 film Star 80.
Image source: Frank Edwards/Getty Images
#2 Beauty Influencer Valeria Márquez
Valeria Márquez was only 23 when she went live from her beauty salon in Zapopan, Jalisco, on May 13, 2025.
She held a pink stuffed animal and waited for a courier who was supposed to bring her a gift.
Something about the delivery made her uneasy.
“Why didn’t he just drop it off? Were they going to pick me up or what?” she questioned.
Moments later, a man entered the salon posing as a delivery driver and asked if she was Valeria. After she confirmed her identity, he pulled out a firearm and sh*t her.
The entire thing unfolded during her TikTok livestream, leaving viewers watching in horror as Márquez grabbed her chest and stomach before collapsing in her chair. A person later picked up her phone, briefly appearing on the livestream before it ended.
Márquez had built a following around beauty, fashion, and her lifestyle. She had won the local Miss Rostro pageant in 2021 and later owned Blossom The Beauty Lounge.
Her passing quickly sparked speculation.
Friends and followers claimed she had previously shown bruises and spoken about threats from an unidentified former partner. Some also believed a cartel had targeted her.
US authorities later named CJNG member Ricardo Ruiz Veslasco, also known as “El Tripa” or “Double R”, as a prime suspect. Jalisco prosecutors said they had no formal evidence linking him to the case then.
More than a year later, the homicide remains unresolved, with authorities still investigating.
Image source: v___marquez/Instagram
#3 Rising Track Star Shilie Turner
For 17-year-old Shilie Turner, track was supposed to be her way forward. The William Penn High School senior had already attracted scholarship interest, including an offer from Clemson University, and coaches saw her as the relay team’s star anchor.
She was also deeply involved at home, helping care for her two sisters while her mother worked long hours.
Then, on January 17, 1992, Turner left home and never returned.
Her mother, Vivian King, reported her missing on January 19 after the teenager failed to come home and missed a track meet.
Friends knew how unlikely that was. As journalist Yvonne Latty later explained, Turner “would never, ever not have shown up.”
At first, investigators focused on Turner’s boyfriend, Shaun Williams. He admitted spending the night with her before walking her to a bus stop around 1:30 a.m. A bus driver later confirmed that Turner boarded the bus alone, clearing Shaun as the last person known to have been with her.
Nearly a month later, on February 20, a man walking his dog found a female body hidden beneath a tarp in Fairmount Park. The victim was wearing Turner’s purple tracksuit. Investigators determined she had suffered close-range firearm wounds to her face, chest, and hand.
Then Vivian gave police another name: Turner’s track coach, Tim Hickey.
Vivian claimed Hickey had shown an inappropriate interest in Turner and other girls on the team. But detectives quickly found an alibi for Hickey, supported by witnesses.
The investigation took another disturbing turn at Turner’s funeral. According to Latty, while her daughters openly mourned, Vivian appeared unusually composed.
Later, during a local radio interview, Vivian discussed details about Turner’s body that had not been publicly released.
One detail especially alarmed investigators when she reportedly said Turner’s teeth had been “glistening in the moonlight.”
“How could she know that, unless she was there?” retired assistant district attorney Judith Frankel Rubino later said.
Vivian soon became the focus of the investigation.
During questioning, she reportedly let out what retired detective James Dougherty called an “ungodly laugh” when asked to take a polygraph. She later failed the test.
In March 1993, after a lengthy interrogation, Vivian signed a confession.
She later claimed police had coerced her during the 10-hour interview, but according to the confession, she had been drinking when Turner came home that night.
The two argued and fought.
Vivian then retrieved a firearm, ordered Turner into her car, and drove her to Fairmount Park under the pretense of taking her to the police station.
There, another fight broke out.
According to Dougherty, Vivian struck Turner on the head before sh*oting her.
At trial, Vivian denied slaying her daughter and maintained that her confession was false. Her defense also raised intoxication.
In October 1993, the jury found her guilty of third-degree homicide and illegal firearm possession.
In June 1994, Vivian was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison. She reportedly served roughly the minimum term before returning to Philadelphia.
Image source: Oxygen
#4 Ukrainian Model Maria Kovalchuk
Maria Kovalchuk had been building the kind of life many aspiring models dream of. Born in Ukraine in 2004, she entered beauty contests as a teenager, worked with modeling agencies, appeared in fashion editorials, and later expanded her career through social media.
By late 2024, her work had taken her to Dubai, where she was creating content while preparing to travel to Thailand.
That trip never happened.
On March 11, 2025, Kovalchuk missed her flight after oversleeping. While leaving the Five Jumeirah Village hotel, she met a 19-year-old man named Artem, whom she had reportedly met earlier at a karaoke venue.
He offered her a place to stay and allegedly told her his father could later fly her to Thailand on a private jet.
Kovalchuk accepted.
According to her later account, more people joined them in the hotel room. She identified two men, Artem Papazov and Alexander Laptinsky, as the people she primarily blamed for what happened. Both denied her allegations, and no court has found them responsible for her injuries.
Kovalchuk said the gathering became threatening after she refused to participate in s*xual activity and take substances. She claimed they took her phone and passport and prevented her from leaving.
She eventually escaped toward a neighboring construction site. Her memory then became fragmented.
The next thing she clearly remembered was “a sharp blow to my head.”
On March 19, she was reportedly found beside a road with devastating injuries. She had suffered multiple spinal and limb fractures, broken collarbones, a fractured wrist and shoulder blade, lost teeth, and a severe scalp wound extending toward her eye.
Her mother said Kovalchuk underwent emergency surgery and spent around eight days in an induced coma.
When she woke, she could not speak or remember her own name at first. She did not recognize her mother during a video call.
The circumstances remained disputed.
Dubai Police concluded that Kovalchuk had entered a restricted construction area alone and fallen from a height.
Her family rejected that explanation, while a neurosurgeon cited by them reportedly believed the injuries indicated repeated trauma.
Kovalchuk later left Dubai for Norway, where she began an extensive rehabilitation process. She underwent multiple surgeries, relearned basic movements, and spent much of 2025 using a wheelchair.
By 2026, she was posting videos of herself walking with crutches and rebuilding her life through rehabilitation, makeup, drawing, yoga, and other activities.
The people she accused continued to deny responsibility.
Dubai closed its investigation without charges, while Ukraine opened a trafficking investigation that had produced no publicly announced breakthrough by the time of the supplied account.
Image source: mariia.kovalchuuk/Instagram
#5 Leslie Buck’s Kidnapping
In May 2002, Leslie Buck did something that should have been impossible.
After surviving a terrifying kidnapping, she escaped her attacker, made it home alive, and even returned to her first-grade classroom the very next morning.
But less than 48 hours later, the beloved Connecticut teacher was found lifeless at the bottom of the stairs inside her own house, turning her story into one of the state’s most haunting mysteries.
At first, police believed Leslie’s kidnapper, Russell Kirby, was the obvious villain. The 64-year-old handyman had ambushed her in her garage, tied her up, shocked her with a stun weapon, forced her into her own car, and drove her around for hours demanding money.
Police arrested him the same night after Leslie identified him.
But Leslie’s passing shifted the investigation in a shocking direction.
Detectives began looking at her husband, Charles “Charlie” Buck, after uncovering allegations of a long-running affair with bartender Carol Perez, more than $300,000 he had reportedly spent on her, and Leslie’s recent conversations about divorce and protecting her savings.
Investigators also questioned Charlie’s behavior after Leslie’s kidnapping and later noticed inconsistencies in his account of the day she passed away.
In 2009, Charlie was arrested for his wife’s m*rder.
Prosecutors argued he slayed Leslie after she survived the kidnapping, while the defense insisted she passed away from an accidental fall caused by an undiagnosed heart condition. After a dramatic trial featuring completely opposing medical experts, Charlie was acquitted in 2010.
More than two decades later, Leslie Buck’s passing officially remains unresolved, with no one ever held responsible for what happened inside her Connecticut home.
Image source: findagrave
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