50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

by

Did you know that watching adorable cats bake biscuits or dogs bite running water for 30 minutes a day can reduce blood pressure, heart rate, and anxiety? This is great news for anyone who doesn’t have a pet but desperately needs to reap the benefits of having one. 

For those out there, Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most uplifting animals that are guaranteed to put that smile back on your face. Scroll down to find them, and enjoy grinning so much that your cheeks hurt. Or try to fight the urge to adopt an adorable, furry fella.

#1 View Of Dogs Getting Their Picture Taken Mid-Walk And The POV Of Their Dog Walker

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: Majorpain2006, runaround_hound

#2 How I Met My Human

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: alahmaad7

#3 4 Years Ago I Tried To End My Own Life. This Little Guy Is One Of The Things That Saved My Life. Life Can Be Hard, But There Are So Many Beautiful Things To Experience

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: paper_plains

#4 Tucked In Safe With Mama

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: YoungCasanovaaa

#5 Dad’s Pride

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Gus 100% Believes Grammy’s Visits Are For Him. He’s Not Wrong

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: Fishmike52

#7 Rozi The Cheetah And Her Companion Pup Daisy Have Grown Up Together

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: westcoastcdn19

#8 This Service Dog Got A Graduation Picture Next To His Owner

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: Zealousideal-Rule-24

#9 My Dog Is Terrified Of Thunderstorms But Decided To Protect My Twin Daughters From The Storm Anyway

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: ReserveMaximum

#10 Cerberus At The Pet Store

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: CleetisMcgee

#11 Thankfully, I Saved This Little Guy From My Lawnmower Today

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: pbmax542

#12 It’s Merle’s Favorite Time Of The Year, Breeding Time For Baby Ducks And Geese. He Loves All His Fluffy Babies And Always Is Very Careful To Look Out For Birds Of Prey

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: MerleandMavis

#13 Customer’s Cat While I Was Replacing A Faucet And A Drain

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: notnateblock

#14 Bun Jovi, The Rabbit, And His Pupper, Abel, Are Best Friends

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: IAmHappyPants

#15 When Dinner Is 7 PM And It’s Already 7:01 PM

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: Herwiththetwodogs

#16 Pup Living His Best Life

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#17 The Stray Cat I’m Feeding Has Made Friends With A Hedgehog

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: piggledy

#18 Took My Puppy Through The Wendy’s Drive Thru

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: el_lapiz

#19 I’m So Proud Of Them For This

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: Mangestein

#20 After Dad Tells Sydney How Pretty She Is For A 13-Year-Old

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: Doctor_Gonzooo

#21 Met Some Friendly Black Sheep Today. They Ran Right Up To Greet Me

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: dickbob124

#22 The Foster Kitties Are Growing So Fast With The Love Of Their Dog-Father

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: Ktycan

#23 A Fox Kit I Photographed

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Fox4684

#24 My Cat Louie Was Messing Around With Toilet Paper And I Decided To Tie A Loose “Bow” Around His Neck To See What It Looked Like. It’s Been An Hour. He Absolutely Refuses To Let Me Remove It

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: ThrowAwayNzProblem

#25 I Know Retrievers Love The Mud, But Seriously?

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: Obi-Jimbob

#26 He’s In Love, She’s Not Quite Sure Yet

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: ladytwiga

#27 You Might Find It Hard To Believe, But This Cat Is My Colleague. I Work At A Pet Supply Company, And Mr. Cat Is The Exclusive Model For Our Product Promotional Images

He also takes on the responsibility of supervising our work and keeping an eye on us when we use the restroom. His name is Yuki.﻿

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: Pheobbiani

#28 My German Shepherd And The Stray Puppy I Was Afraid He Wouldn’t Get Along With

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: squidly_doo

#29 Gave My Boy Mike A Middle Part

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: bird_freakk

#30 My Son Is Three Days Old Today, Brought Him Home Yesterday. Our Dog Zuko Has Watched Over Him And Hasn’t Let Him Out Of His Sight Since

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: bytesniper

#31 Panda Used To Be Very Shy, But Now She Loves To Get Attention

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: Modern-Moo

#32 Went To The Vet Today, 10/10 Customer Service

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: AdvancedHat7630

#33 Friendly Dog Follows Google Maps Snapper And Shows Up In Every Street View Shot

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: imgur.com, boredpanda.com

#34 Our Dog And Cats Have Their Own Pet Fish

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: bambi_gotback

#35 My Rat

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: FeistyGroundhog

#36 There Is Nothing Like Watching Your Relatives On TV

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: belkigeliryarin

#37 My Sister’s Cats Sleep With Heart Tails

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: zeroThreeSix

#38 My 10-Year-Old Lab Is The Ultimate Nanny

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: mycustomhotwheels

#39 My Horse Sitting Down

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: bmoc9891

#40 First Day Home And My Little Furball Already Trusts Me Enough To Doze Off In The Safety Of My Hands. Pure Bliss

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: OnlineCasinoCheck

#41 Enjoy This Sweet Girl’s Content Face After Getting Her Coat Brushed

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: briblossom

#42 My Uncle Cut Holes In His Fence So That His Dog Could See Out

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: Legalize_Canada

#43 These Two Spoon All Day, Every Day

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: JurassicGecko

#44 My Girlfriend’s Twin Cats

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: magicsun1126

#45 Squirrel Visits Almost Every Day

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: wherearemytweezers

#46 Every Time My Kid Takes A Shower

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: rotflolosaurus

#47 Caution: Lethal Cutie

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: crackfungus

#48 My New Kitten And My Ferret Became Instant BFFs (They Are Always Supervised When Together)

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: Tacocat0927

#49 This Isn’t My Cat, But She Comes By For Pats, Cat Yogurt, And Laser Pointers. She’s Very Skittish, And It Took Months For Her To Warm Up To Me

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: ActualBath

#50 My Cats Queue Politely Behind Each Other For Their Turn At The Food Dish

50 Times Animals Were Being So Cute, People Just Had To Snap A Pic (New Pics)

Image source: jonosvision

#51 My Son Is Three Days Old Today, Brought Him Home Yesterday. Our Dog Zuko Has Watched Over Him And Hasn’t Let Him Out Of His Sight Since 💙

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Angie Tribeca pilot
Angie Tribeca: A Promising Parody with Untapped Potential
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2016
Artist Draws Absurd Comics For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (47 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
50 Times People Saw Something Funny, Weird, Or Interesting On The Road And Just Had To Document It (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Code
Meet The Cast of “The Code” on CBS
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2019
Bosch Is Getting a Spinoff Series: What We Know So Far
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2021
23 Times When People Decided To Roll The Dice And Gave Honest Answers To Their Potential Employers
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.