Bruce Willis’ Daughter Slams Perez Hilton For Cruel Comments He Made About Her As A Teen

The youngest of Bruce Willis’s and Demi Moore’s three daughters, Tallulah, 31, has taken to her Instagram account to celebrate her resemblance to her father—and lash out at celeb blogger, Hilton Perez, 47.
Perez is said to have become infamous in the 2000s due to his coverage of celebrity scandals.
As part of his round-up, he is reported to have spotlighted the likes of Britney Spears and Lindsey Lohan, supposedly capitalizing on their mental health issues.
Tallulah’s recent missive gave rise to similar claims by Ireland Baldwin, Alec Baldwin’s daughter and Billy Joel’s goddaughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook.
Tallulah accused Hilton Perez of “bullying a 13-year-old for money”
“My Lordy! if I am NOT this man’s child,” Tallulah wrote in the caption of her October 8 photo dump, lauding a perceived likeness between herself and her father.
“Wow this is making me so full and emotional this early Wednesday morning. The face, the smile, dare I say it, the chin.”
Tallulah’s chin has been a sore point of her existence throughout her teens, one that Perez highlighted and picked on, according to the 31-year-old.
“Hey Perez,” she wrote as a nod to the latter. “Remember when you bullied a 13-year-old for money?”
Bruce Willis’ daughter went on to say that due to Perez’s coverage, she wanted to take her own life
Tallulah claimed that the blogger’s jibes at the time made her “want to end it all.”
So heavy a toll did Perez’s writing take on her as a teen that she could not say the word “chin” out loud.
“It was my dirty sinful malady, center stage for all the world to see. At least that’s what you guys said, over and over and over and over,” the missive continued.
“What a cursed child I was for inheriting this joyful, expressive feature, alive with emotion!”
The post started a movement in the comment thread in which other celebs called out Perez for ridiculing them
Tallulah is certainly harboring a grudge, despite her claims that she now sees her chin as the “most precious gift,” that could be “bestowed” on her:
“I’m angry at the adults who planted the seeds of self hate, and I’m proud of myself for the work I’ve done to rip that hate out from the roots!”
The post drew a slew of empathy from netizens and other famous offspring, like Ireland Baldwin, who wrote:
“Perez Hilton bullied me about my chin at some point too,” she wrote.
An account appearing to belong to Hilton Perez has since weighed in in the comment section
“We all have a Perez story, you are gorgeous as you are,” echoed Sailor Brinkley Cook.
It appears that Perez Hilton has reached out to the offended parties with a message, saying: “Hello, please check dms.”
One netizen observing the comment remarked:
“Hopefully this is for a sincere apology, but you really should be publicly apologizing to all of the people you bashed.”
Tallulah reposted a critique by the celeb blogger and slammed it in the caption
Tallulah Perez has since rehashed one particularly savage narration by Perez of herself, which reads:
“Bruce Willis’s youngest spawn lets her butt all hang out.”
“The pair share a smooch and a hug,” he narrated. “He might as well give her a pat on the a** while they’re at it.”
“Bruce and Lulah went shopping in West Hollywood on Sunday,” the commentary continued. “If that were our fugly child, we would have bought her a pair of pants.”
She accused him of making money off a little girl’s tears
Tallulah appeared to pendulate between claims that she was no longer hurt by the remarks and scathing criticism suggesting otherwise.
She reposted the slur and captioned it with:
“Shame on you for [objectifying] a little 14-year-old’s body as a thirty […] year old man. The concept that you got a good night’s sleep on sheets LITERALLY paid for by children’s tears is foul.
“The hurt and damage you elicited on my being stayed with me for too long, but I did not break. I healed, I rose and I conquered.”
Demi Moore entered the fray a year after Perez made the slur
Notably, a year after Perez made said remarks, Tallulah’s mother, Demi Moore, took up arms against Perez.
In 2009, she wrote on her X account:
“Anyone who advertises, follows or supports Perez supports violating child [protection] laws!”
Hilton Perez has kids of his own, Netizens are wondering if this will change his outlook on life
