“Side Hustle For Girlies”: 30 Ways Women Can Earn Cash Without Dealing With Creeps

For many women, safety is something they have to think about every day.
You never really know when or where you might feel at risk—whether you’re walking down the street, at work, or even at home. So when TikToker Cassidy started looking for a side hustle, she wanted one that wouldn’t put her in uncomfortable or unsafe situations, like Uber driving or food delivery.
Instead of guessing, she turned to the internet for advice, asking for side hustles that feel safe. And people came through with tons of helpful recommendations!

#1
I do gift wrapping! People drop off their gifts, I wrap them, and they pick them up.
Image source: Madison Galusha, cottonbro studio/Pexels
#2
I do all the boring research assistant/data entry stuff for researchers and consultants 🥰 my rate is $30-$45/hr depending on the technicality of the job
Image source: straightpassing, Mohamed hamdi/Pexels
#3
I do Amazon Flex, I work at a whole food & scan returned packages. That’s it. Super simple. I make $19-$25 an hour & I can choose when I want to work as long as I get atleast 4 hours a week.
Image source: Jazmine C., Kampus Production/Pexels
#4
Print on demand! I was able to quit my teaching career from it!
Image source: Jennyfromtheshop, Alexey Demidov/Pexels
#5
On Rev, you can transcribe audio/video or do captioning. all online and I think it’s like $0.30 a minute or something
Image source: kawaiikatie96, Anna Shvets/Pexels
#6
my mom sold custom jewelry on etsy and made more from it than her normal job as a teacher 😭
Image source: stella⸆⸉, Engin Akyurt/Pexels
#7
I clean offices and air bnbs every weekend!! An extra $500-900 a month really helps!!
Image source: Jenniii_200, cottonbro studio/Pexels
#8
I work as a bartender at a brewery. Great money, it’s not open super late, and people just don’t get drunk at breweries like they do at bars.
Image source: Sam whitebread, Pixabay/Pexels
#9
I publish content updates for brands on their websites. It’s a weird little niche to get into but it pays.
Image source: Amanda Sue, EVG Kowalievska/Pexels
#10
see if your local hospital is hiring patient sitters, you sit with patients 1:1, don’t need any special licenses and classes needed the hospital provides
Image source: sami j, RDNE Stock project/Pexels
#11
Furniture flipping! My husband and I did this together. Got desks and dresssers for free off FB marketplace, sanded for HOURS and stained! Worth it!
Image source: Claire, cottonbro studio/Pexels
#12
I do rover* and make minimum $3k a month
*dog walking and pet sitting app (editor’s note)
Image source: Kait, Bruno Cervera/Pexels
#13
i literally take photos of airbnbs and get paid to travel
Image source: a. h. | the sleepy millionaire, Rachel Claire/Pexels
#14
I got a casual job doing admin work at a hospital and work like 1 or 2 4-hour evening shifts a week & make an extra $400 or so every pay
Image source: $ophie, Cedric Fauntleroy/Pexels
#15
I work for a company that cares for people w/ disabilities! I work in their homes just helping w/ cooking, playing games etc. I just do weeknds but weekly I earn $600-700 the pay is AMAZING!!! & easy
Image source: jak, Marcus Aurelius/Pexels
#16
Upwork!!! Such an easy way to get part time remote work. Many are just 1-3 month gigs
Image source: Sun Life Foods, Zesan/Pexels
#17
There’s an app called WorkWhile and you can pick up shifts at different businesses or companies a lot better than putting a whole bunch of mileage and wear and tear on your car
Image source: Keke, Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels
#18
Apply to research studies! You’ll get paid from $75 – $450 depending on the study. It’ll say if money will be deposited, given a gift card or check
Image source: stepavev, Yan Krukau/Pexels
#19
instacart is my go to! $500 a week usually
Image source: X, Marques Thomas/Unsplash
#20
I stock Airbnb fridges with groceries!
Image source: Jordan Grizzell, Emre Can Acer/Pexels
#21
My fertility nurse told my husband to donate his plasma 😂 in our area there is a place that pays about $700 per month!
Image source: Jess Stamper, Kaboompics.com/Pexels
#22
I was a sample alcohol girl at liquor stores, the company would send me an email of availabile jobs and dates/locations and you click yes or no if you can do it! $30/hr and you get to keep the alc
Image source: juliasalasin, Toni Cuenca/Pexels
#23
If you have any design, planning, artistic skills you could create art or templates (budget spreadsheets, diaries/planners etc) and sell PDF downloads on Etsy!!
Image source: Adele, Tranmautritam/Pexels
#24
Art modeling!! Become a figure model for a local class. Depending on where you live and how good you are, you can make $30-50/hr
Image source: honey, prismatic, cottonbro studio/Pexels
#25
I cleaned offices 3-4 nights a week. I’d still be doing it if my husbands work schedule wouldn’t have changed. 😂 I loved it. It was only 2-3 hours and super easy.
Image source: mjhoppe, Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels
#26
My husband and I detail cars on the side. All of our customers so far are co workers.
Image source: lindsaykmar, Vraj Shah/Pexels
#27
Travel agent!!! I looooove it and can do it whenever/wherever I want
Image source: McKenna, Torsten Dettlaff/Pexels
#28
front desk at workout studio! if you like to workout you’ll usually get a discount/free classes so you’ll be making money & saving money all at once
Image source: Kaylie, Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels
#29
I worked part time at Target, just in the evenings 6p-10pm in fulfillment and loved it.
Image source: Sara, Salonagility.com Daniel/Pexels
#30
Go to farmers markets and ask small businesses to run their social media. More accounts you can run, more money 🥰
Image source: sipandsavorco, picjumbo.com/Pexels
