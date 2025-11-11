Brothers Grimm’s Fairy Tales Illustrated In Ghostly Photographs by Killian Shoenberger

by

“I am colourblind and I can‘t distinguish green and red“. This is how Kilian Schoenberger, one of the finest contemporary landscape photographers, introduces himself on his Facebook profile. This fact strikes even harder, when we observe his recent works – the beautiful, yet ghostly illustrations of the Brothers Grimm‘s fairy-tales.

Schoenberger took the dreary photographic illustrations in remote rural areas throughout Middle Europe. The collection called Brothers Grimm‘s Homeland masterfully plays with our imagination, as these are probably the kind of landscapes that might have easily inspired the famous brothers to create their hair-raising tales.

The professional photographer and geographer was born in Germany. Growing up in the generous area of woodland, Schoenberger has shaped his peculiar taste in gloomy and haunting lansdscapes. The photographer‘s eye and lifestyle have been also shaped by his tight life-long relationship with nature and its mystical side.

On his profile, Schoenberger shares his thoughts on photography process and what it means to him: “Others are doing yoga – I am ascending mountains in the darkness of the night. Immersing in my own tranquil world step by step. The stoic rhythm of hiking through the gloom – the gently looming dawn and finally the satisfying moment when I reach my final location.“

Sources: kilianschoenberger.de | Facebook | Behance (via)

Brothers Grimm&#8217;s Fairy Tales Illustrated In Ghostly Photographs by Killian Shoenberger
Patrick Penrose
