Britney Spears Stuns in Boat Video Removing Pink Bikini Top as Fan Concern Grows

Britney Spears fans are once again expressing concern for the pop star after another instance of erratic behavior.

The 44-year-old posted a provocative video of herself aboard a yacht in Mexico. In the clip, she can be seen squeezing her breasts together and untying the back of her pink bikini top.

“Did a flip off the boat but I hurt myself,” Britney captioned the video.

“It’s so tragic to see her in this condition. A mess,” lamented one fan.

“So many of these videos she releases seem forced, something very odd about them,” another noted.

“It’s a shame what has happened with Britney. I wish she could get help,” a third fan expressed.

Just two months ago, the pop princess was filmed driving erratically on her way home after a night out.

Her family is said to be extremely worried about her wellbeing and, despite their concerns, they’re reportedly unable to help.

“It’s really a nightmare knowing that things are happening that might put her in danger. There’s absolutely nothing we can do to help her,” a source told The Daily Mail.

The insider added that they don’t want to wait until something “terrible” happens that serves as a wake-up call for Britney.

The clip follows the star’s other concerning videos, which show her dancing disheveled or appearing injured around her home

In the post, she stressed that she’s not interested in people’s “concern or pity” before telling her 42 million followers that she had fallen down the stairs.

”It was horrible … it snaps out now and then, not sure if it’s broken but for now it’s snapped in !!!” she wrote.

The Grammy winner has also posted videos of herself dancing with knives in her hands.

Fans have additionally expressed concern about the seemingly unhygienic state of her home, believing it could reflect her fragile mental health. For instance, viewers pointed to what appeared to be dog excrement on the floor behind her in a previous dancing video filmed at her California residence.

A source said the Toxic singer’s family is unable to help her or even “get access” to her

Those in the star’s social circle aren’t “doing anything to get her the help she needs; they are just letting her do her thing,” the insider told The Daily Mail, calling the current situation “a recipe for disaster.”

“Nobody wants to take any responsibility and those that want to help are unable to gain access to her. A very alarming situation to say the least.”

Worries about the Toxic singer’s mental health have grown ever since she was released from her strict conservatorship led by her father, Jamie Spears, which gave him complete control over her assets and nearly every aspect of her life for 13 years.

While under the conservatorship, she recorded four studio albums, served as a judge on The X Factor, and performed at a Las Vegas residency.

The conservatorship was terminated after Britney’s side of the story was finally heard in court in June 2021, when she expressed her desire to end the legal arrangement she described as “ab*sive” and “an oppressive and controlling tool.”

Britney’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline, recently alleged that she physically attacked their children

The Womanizer hitmaker testified that during the conservatorship, she was forced to have an IUD (intrauterine device) inserted to prevent her from having more children, and that she had six nurses at her home who stopped her from going anywhere for a month.

Kevin Federline, her former husband and the father of her two children, Sean and Jayden, held primary custody of the kids for 17 years while she was under the legal arrangement. 

In October, a year after Britney made her final child support payment, Kevin released a memoir, You Thought You Knew, in which he claimed that he was “not involved” in the singer’s 13-year conservatorship. 

According to the book, when visiting Britney, the boys “would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep with a knife in her hand.”

Britney blasted the memoir, accusing her ex, whom she divorced in 2007, of “profiting off [her] pain” in a lengthy statement posted on X on October 16.

“If you really love someone then you don’t help them by humiliating them. What scared me was how serious and angry he got, people have no idea, it is way worse than anyone could imagine…” she wrote. “The boy hates me and it is deep anger to literally say the things he is saying.”

The Princess of Pop made it clear last year that she would “never” return to the music industry. Now, she said, she only writes songs “for fun” or for other artists.

She is, however, expected to be involved in her upcoming Universal Pictures biopic, based on her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me. The film is set to be directed by Wicked filmmaker Jon M. Chu.

Additionally, on Monday (December 8), the Mississippi-born star revealed that she’s interested in being a dance instructor for both children and adults.

Netizens reacted to Britney’s most recent video and debated her reported mental health issues

