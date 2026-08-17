Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out

Booking a venue for your wedding is one of the most important tasks of the planning process. Otherwise, where will the ceremony and celebration take place? According to The Knot, it should be one of the first tasks a planner completes, at least a year or a year and a half before the wedding date.
This bride, it seems, didn’t get the memo. She showed up to the wedding venue a day before her wedding and expected to pay for it without having booked it. When the staff kindly informed her that she had failed to pay a deposit a year ago and someone else had booked the date, she then tried to get someone else’s party canceled.
A venue booking mix-up caused this bride to turn into a bridezilla
Joel Santos / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The woman failed to pay a deposit for the venue a year before and expected them to hold the date for her wedding
RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
After the encounter, the bride turned into a bridezilla in the parking lot
“We’ll definitely have people turning up for a wedding reception,” the OP wrote in the comments
The bride’s poor planning skills gave the staff a headache even the next day
“I wonder if this woman even remembered to buy a dress,” commenters quipped, making fun of the bride’s poor planning skills
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