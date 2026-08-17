Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out

by

Booking a venue for your wedding is one of the most important tasks of the planning process. Otherwise, where will the ceremony and celebration take place? According to The Knot, it should be one of the first tasks a planner completes, at least a year or a year and a half before the wedding date.

This bride, it seems, didn’t get the memo. She showed up to the wedding venue a day before her wedding and expected to pay for it without having booked it. When the staff kindly informed her that she had failed to pay a deposit a year ago and someone else had booked the date, she then tried to get someone else’s party canceled.

A venue booking mix-up caused this bride to turn into a bridezilla

Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out

Joel Santos / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out

The woman failed to pay a deposit for the venue a year before and expected them to hold the date for her wedding

Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out

RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out

After the encounter, the bride turned into a bridezilla in the parking lot

Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out

leamornor

“We’ll definitely have people turning up for a wedding reception,” the OP wrote in the comments

Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out

The bride’s poor planning skills gave the staff a headache even the next day

Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out

leamornor

“I wonder if this woman even remembered to buy a dress,” commenters quipped, making fun of the bride’s poor planning skills

Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out
Bride Comes In To Pay For Wedding One Day Before Getting Married, Surprised They Kick Her Out

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Internet Is Going Bonkers For This Video In Which A Woman Shares Her “Ultimate Spaghetti Trick”
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, My Parents Don’t Know That Have Been Suicidal, How Should I Tell Them? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
An Exclusive “Live PD” Q&A with Executive Producer Dan Cesareo
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2018
50 Wild, Weird, And Cringy TikTok Moments That Will Forever Exist As Screenshots Online (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul Review: And On It Goes
3 min read
Mar, 22, 2016
50 Hilariously Relatable Memes That Might Make You Feel Like You’re Looking In The Mirror
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025