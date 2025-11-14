After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and long-lasting goods. These are the things that we know coronavirus panic buyers want. They buy them in packs. They buy them in pallets. And supermarket shelves end up empty.
But not completely empty! Some poor items get left behind. Things that even panic-driven preppers don’t want. What are these things? We’re so glad you asked. Bored Panda compiled a list of the things that get left behind on supermarket shelves, from Hawaiian pizza (pineapples and ham, anyone?) to chocolate hummus. So scroll down and leave a comment below about what unwanted goods you’ve seen left behind in shops.
From what we’ve seen so far, strange brands and peculiar foods like weird-flavored potato chips (not to mention Corona beer) seem to get left behind. But what flies off the shelves like hot buns is toilet paper. But why is that?
#1
Image source: LauraHunttFoti
#2
Even in such shortages nobody wants Pineapple Pizza
Image source: Philotroll
#3
#4
Image source: HillaryMonahan
#5
Image source: julianaillari
#6
Image source: wskrz
#7
Image source: noahgo
#8
Image source: AlexAmigo
#9
Image source: DRMBYRNES
#10
Image source: slydanno70
#11
Image source: strickinato
#12
The only thing left on the shelves due to corona virus. At least it’s not *that* bad yet.
Image source: reddit.com
#13
Even in the apocalypse nobody wants ham and pineapple
Image source: Fightingdragonswithu
#14
Image source: littleredheadgirl
#15
Real commentary on the human condition – no matter what kind of mixed vegetables you buy, there’s ALWAYS too many carrots
Image source: dydodiem
#16
Image source: YELLOWPAINT11
#17
Image source: stweetleigh
#18
Image source: brandonw1971
#19
Poor Takis! No one wants them
Image source: Bugster527
#20
Image source: josephjrose
#21
Dear Arrow water, people would rather risk death than drink your nasty tasting water
Image source: Julene Mathews
#22
Image source: TehGriz
#23
Image source: VeganRecovering
#24
Image source: MontDidi
#25
Image source: queenofdialysis
#26
Image source: RedBeardedN1nja
#27
Image source: GilmoreGhoul
#28
Image source: ladystephy
#29
Image source: tomswapp
#30
Image source: Elyse56
#31
Image source: Martwork
#32
Image source: deSouza_palooza
#33
Image source: anarivasWSJ
#34
Image source: melsgoingplaces
#35
Image source: superost
#36
Image source: alexhofford
#37
Image source: beautyfulJOON
#38
Image source: jackhusband12
#39
The only produce left at my local grocery store is onions because nobody wants that trash
Image source: biz_o_scaring_cats
