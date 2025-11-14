After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

by

Toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and long-lasting goods. These are the things that we know coronavirus panic buyers want. They buy them in packs. They buy them in pallets. And supermarket shelves end up empty.

But not completely empty! Some poor items get left behind. Things that even panic-driven preppers don’t want. What are these things? We’re so glad you asked. Bored Panda compiled a list of the things that get left behind on supermarket shelves, from Hawaiian pizza (pineapples and ham, anyone?) to chocolate hummus. So scroll down and leave a comment below about what unwanted goods you’ve seen left behind in shops.

From what we’ve seen so far, strange brands and peculiar foods like weird-flavored potato chips (not to mention Corona beer) seem to get left behind. But what flies off the shelves like hot buns is toilet paper. But why is that?

#1

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: LauraHunttFoti

#2

Even in such shortages nobody wants Pineapple Pizza

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: Philotroll

#3

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

#4

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: HillaryMonahan

#5

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: julianaillari

#6

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: wskrz

#7

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: noahgo

#8

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: AlexAmigo

#9

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: DRMBYRNES

#10

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: slydanno70

#11

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: strickinato

#12

The only thing left on the shelves due to corona virus. At least it’s not *that* bad yet.

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: reddit.com

#13

Even in the apocalypse nobody wants ham and pineapple

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: Fightingdragonswithu

#14

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: littleredheadgirl

#15

Real commentary on the human condition – no matter what kind of mixed vegetables you buy, there’s ALWAYS too many carrots

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: dydodiem

#16

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: YELLOWPAINT11

#17

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: stweetleigh

#18

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: brandonw1971

#19

Poor Takis! No one wants them

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: Bugster527

#20

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: josephjrose

#21

Dear Arrow water, people would rather risk death than drink your nasty tasting water

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: Julene Mathews

#22

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: TehGriz

#23

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: VeganRecovering

#24

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: MontDidi

#25

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: queenofdialysis

#26

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: RedBeardedN1nja

#27

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: GilmoreGhoul

#28

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: ladystephy

#29

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: tomswapp

#30

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: Elyse56

#31

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: Martwork

#32

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: deSouza_palooza

#33

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: anarivasWSJ

#34

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: melsgoingplaces

#35

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: superost

#36

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: alexhofford

#37

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: beautyfulJOON

#38

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: jackhusband12

#39

The only produce left at my local grocery store is onions because nobody wants that trash

After Panic Buyers Left, These 39 Things Were Untouched At Supermarkets

Image source: biz_o_scaring_cats

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Killing
The Killing Season Three Finale Review: The Killer Within
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2013
Woman Saves A Hummingbird That Fell Off A Tree, It Repays By Making Her Look Like A Real-Life Disney Princess
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Five Best TV Show Christmas Episodes of the 70s
3 min read
Dec, 8, 2018
Should Boba Fett Really Get His Own Solo Movie?
3 min read
Apr, 4, 2020
Man Rebuilds Life After Wife’s Betrayal, Faces Pressure To Delay Divorce After Her BF Passes
3 min read
Aug, 1, 2025
People In New York Can Now Let Their Anger Out By Punching These Bags That Were Set Up Around The City
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.