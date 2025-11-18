“Your Wedding Isn’t The Center of the Universe”: Bride Roasted For Pregnancy Ultimatum

A bride-to-be is getting blasted online after asking others if she should remove one of her bridesmaids for prioritizing a pregnancy instead of her wedding.
“Ok, so I want to get your ladies’ input on this as I’m going back and forth with it. I’m really annoyed at one of my bridesmaids to the point that I want to remove her as part of the bridal party,” the woman wrote on a Facebook group.
The bride explained that one of her “really good friends” told her she wanted to have another baby and that she was planning to get pregnant within the months leading up to the ceremony.
“I wouldn’t be mad if it accidentally happens, as that happened to me when I was at my best friend’s wedding; however, she is planning this. She’s not willing to wait to try. Well, let’s just say she’s very good at getting what she wants,” she continued, hoping to get her peers to agree with her.
The woman also revealed that her bridesmaid is the wife of the best man, meaning that a pregnancy would effectively render them both unable to attend, ruining her perfect plans.
“I’m sorry, you want her to wait a whole year to have a child for your one day? You’re the problem here,” one annoyed user replied.
A “bridezilla” is getting roasted on social media after asking her “friend” to put her pregnancy on hold or get kicked out of her wedding
“I know it doesn’t always happen right away, and there’s a chance she won’t be pregnant or even due around then, but the whole idea of purposely doing this really annoys me,” the bride added.
The bride then delivered an ultimatum to her supposed friend: Either cancel the pregnancy plans or be replaced as a bridesmaid, with her husband removed as best man.
The discussion quickly took over the Facebook group called “That’s it, I’m Wedding Shaming,” as its more than 92,100 members got a chance to “counsel” the bride for her behavior.
The bride’s post backfired spectacularly, as hundreds of comments criticized her for her selfish behavior and lack of empathy toward her “friend.”
“You’re so right. She should just put her life plans on hold for your wedding day,” said one sarcastically.
“Your wedding isn’t the center of the universe, and nobody is obligated to put their literal family on hold for you. Be a better friend,” one member advised.
The post angered hundreds of women, many of whom related to the bridesmaid and the difficulties related to getting pregnant
Some readers reacted with more anger than others, especially those who empathized with the difficulties couples go through to get pregnant.
“You do not get to control the reproductive rights of her. Are you even her friend if you think that this really is an issue?” wrote a perplexed user.
“Hopefully, she’s in this group and sees your disgusting post. I would personally pull my husband and I out of your wedding.”
The commenters’ anger was understandable, as getting pregnant can be a very difficult process for many couples.
According to Dr. Amy Beckley, a PhD scientist who founded a fertility clinic due to her own difficulties conceiving a child, most couples will experience a 25% chance of failure within their first 6 months of trying. This percentage decreases steadily the more the couple persists, but the process can still take as long as a year.
Infertility, on the other hand, is a far more common issue than one might initially think, as about one in six couples experience it in their relationship.
The causes of these difficulties vary. When it comes to women, hormonal imbalances, thyroid problems, or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are the most common. There’s also the overall health of the reproductive organs and associated structures to consider, as damage to the tissues caused by surgeries, accidents, or illnesses can also lead to difficulties.
For men, the main source of problems comes from the quality of semen. If sperm is not moving properly or if the sperm count is too low, they will have a harder time fertilizing eggs.
Testicular issues are also at play, with injuries or illnesses impairing the ability to produce and store sperm properly.
The term “Bridezilla” and its associated selfish behavior have been annoying people as far back as 1995, becoming so popular as to get a reality TV show named after it
“Omg, you’ve seen some Bridezillas but are you serious right now? If you said anything to me about my decision of when to get pregnant, I would remove myself from not just your wedding party, but your life,” one angry reader replied.
A bridezilla, as described by Urban Dictionary, is “one ridiculous spoiled b**ch that thinks she is the center of the universe. Everyone else in the world has to drop everything and come running in this prime-donna’s mind.”
The site also explains that, due to the personality of these brides, their “marriages will not last more than a couple of years, if the groom to be is lucky.”
The term got so ubiquitous that it was officially added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, which notes that it was used for the first time almost 30 years ago in 1995.
The word gained increased popularity thanks to a 2004 reality show of the same name, which aired for 13 seasons until its last episode on December 10, 2020.
The post continued to get flooded with comments from women trying to make the bride reconsider and users insulting her for her “narcissistic” attitude
“People’s lives don’t revolve around your wedding. I would take myself out of the bridal party because you’re not the type of friend I’d want,” wrote a member of the Facebook group.
“I hope your friend sees this and sees what kind of friend she has in you,” said one user.
“Wow! So her life has to get on hold for you, huh? If I was her and you said this to me I would opt out!” stated another.
“Life goes on. Wait 3 or 4 months and see what happens. Are you supposed to have her in the wedding if she’s 6 months pregnant? If you are old enough to have married friends, this is always a possibility,” read one of the more calm comments.
Others warned her of the possibility of her getting harassed, as the original post did not conceal her name or other relevant information found on her social media.
“It’s brave that you didn’t post this anonymously,” one reader warned.
“This is peak Bridezilla.” Members of the group were left annoyed and exasperated at yet another example of the notorious behavior
