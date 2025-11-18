“Jealous Witch”: Bride’s Sister Steals The Spotlight By Reading Groom’s Love Letter To Her

Wedding speeches are a common tradition and an essential part of the reception. They’re a great way for the couple and the guests to express love and gratitude for each other and can set the tone for a wholesome, fun, and memorable evening.
However, this bride’s sister used such a precious moment to make it all about herself. During her speech, she unexpectedly took out a love letter that the groom wrote to her when they were in the 8th grade.
Read further to find the full story and a conversation with Richard Ford, a wedding speech writer and coach from Life is a Speech, who kindly agreed to tell us what speakers should avoid, saving everyone some unnecessary awkwardness.
Usually, wedding speeches should be short and sweet. While including a few jokes in it is totally fine, you don’t want to cross any lines and make everyone uncomfortable.
Bored Panda contacted a wedding speech writer and coach from Life is a Speech, Richard Ford, who kindly agreed to share some things to avoid while planning to make a toast on such an occasion.
Ford says that common mistakes people make are speaking for longer than 10 minutes and including inside jokes that might not resonate with every guest. “You may gain a few chuckles from the back, but newsflash: Aunt Jane wasn’t there, and she’s confused. If you talk about it, always give a short backstory to any tale you tell. “
Some other pitfalls he recommends steering clear of are being too sentimental and including too many jokes, as they can distract from the purpose of the speech too much.
One doesn’t have to be proficient in writing or public speaking, but whatever they say has to be sincere and somewhat appropriate. For this, Ford recommends keeping the speech PG-13.
“Rule of thumb: if it would make your grandmother blush, it’s out! So that means no mention of past loves, single shenanigans, or that crazy holiday where the groom woke up in Mexico wearing nothing but a sombrero. Think of it like a dinner party, so no sex, religion, or politics either!”
He adds, “Know your audience, as some are more of a grown-up affair, but sometimes it’s best to stay on the side of caution. Think of wedding speeches as a family film rather than ‘The Hangover’. It’s fine to pepper it with a few cheeky/adult comments, but nothing that is going to give you a hard stare!”
General topics to keep away from in a wedding speech are ex-relationships, as it can create discomfort and is generally considered as having poor taste. If you still go along and mention it, be sure to imply that their new partner has always been the one for them. Sensitive family matters should also be a no-go because it’s not the appropriate time to air grievances or touch on delicate issues.
The final piece of advice from Ford for speakers would be to not get too drunk. “Nobody likes a sloshed speaker who ends up embarrassing the happy couple and yourself,” he says.
When asked what the couple should do when a guest has delivered a souring monologue, Ford told us that they can definitely try to save the day. “If it was a cringe, toe-curling speech, then stepping up with the mic and saying “Well, that was certainly memorable” can diffuse any tension. If it was just poor, then words of encouragement go down well, and the speaker will probably be feeling bad themselves. Any serious talking is best saved till afterward, and preferably another day; you don’t want it to become the focus of the wedding!”
Ford also suggests offering support. “A reassuring smile or a gentle clap can go a long way. Show your support for the speaker; it’s about the effort, not the execution. Speak to whoever may have been upset or offended. Comfort them and remind them that the speaker never set out to hurt or upset them, and they were probably nervous.”
He further mentions that it’s a good idea to ask what the speaker is going to say in advance. “You might be able to cut them off in their tracks before they get going. Also, be very clear with them what are 100% no-goes!”
