The Cake Order Becomes A Wake-Up Call For The Bride, Cancels The Wedding

Wedding planning is full of stressful tasks. Unless you love sending emails, making phone calls, and tracking details in a spreadsheet, you might find the whole experience exhausting. So the bride and groom should make sure to get the most out of the parts that can be fun, such as sampling cakes.
But one couple didn’t even get to enjoy that experience because the groom’s mother insisted on being way too involved. Below, you’ll find the full saga of this wedding cake drama that a frustrated baker shared on Reddit.
This baker was happy to help a couple find the perfect cake for their wedding
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But when the groom’s mom started taking over, things got way out of hand
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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)
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Readers were impressed by the bride and appalled by her soon-to-be mother-in-law’s behavior
The story was far from over, though, and the baker shared an update
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Readers were shocked by the groom’s mother’s behavior yet again
The mother-of-the-groom still didn’t back down, though
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Invested readers continued to weigh in on the situation
Then, the baker revealed that the drama kept escalating
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And readers wanted to see the mother banned from the shop
The baker returned with another update on the momzilla
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Readers applauded the manager of the bakery for putting her foot down
But the drama still didn’t stop
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Image credits: anonymousmousegirl
Readers thought that it was wise to get the police involved
And the baker continued sharing updates on the saga
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Meanwhile, readers couldn’t believe that the story was still unfolding
But the baker didn’t stop sharing updates
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Readers continued to share support for the baker
And she shared yet another update on the situation
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Invested readers continued to weigh in with advice and support
Then, the baker had a major update about the wedding
Image credits: Wedding Dreamz / Unsplash (not the adctual photo)
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Readers were thrilled about the wedding being called off
And finally, the baker shared one last update
Image credits: anonymousmousegirl
Couples often need to set boundaries with parents to ensure they don’t become too involved in the wedding planning
Because planning a wedding can be so overwhelming, it’s perfectly normal for brides and grooms to enlist the help of friends or family members. They might be able to send out invitations, help make decorations, attend dress fittings, and provide moral support throughout the entire process.
But it’s important that anyone who’s been asked to provide a helping hand doesn’t overstep. Because at the end of the day, what the bride and groom say goes.
Unfortunately, it can sometimes be difficult for parents, especially mothers, to understand that their input isn’t wanted. But because this is such a common issue, Inside Weddings has some advice on how to deal with a “momzilla” while planning your big day.
There are apparently several different types of momzillas out there: controlling moms, emotional moms, and angry moms. Depending on which one you’re dealing with, your approach may be different. But marriage and family therapist Kristen Harrington says it’s important to be respectful.
She recommends sandwiching things that will be tough to hear between two loving statements. Make it clear how much you appreciate her help before you raise issues and set boundaries. Then try to end the conversation on a positive note.
Remember that “I” statements are much more productive than “you” statements. And if your mom is worried about losing you after you tie the knot, reassure her that you’re not going anywhere. She’ll always be your mom, and you’ll always need her.
It might be helpful to give moms their own projects to focus on, while the couple handles all of the important details
Another important reason for the couple to plan their own wedding is to ensure that they’re actually on even footing before entering into marriage. Wedding planner Amy Shack Egan wrote a piece for TIME explaining that she’s seen countless grooms offload their wedding responsibilities to their mom and partner.
Often, men assume that women are just “better” at logistics and planning events. But Egan says it doesn’t have to be that way.
“Weddings are one of the rare moments when couples are forced to make hundreds of decisions together in a short period of time: where to spend money, whose opinions matter, which traditions to keep, and which to leave behind,” she writes. “It’s exactly the kind of collaborative exercise that can strengthen a relationship if both people are actually participating.”
The day is about the bride and groom, not the bride and her mother or the bride and her soon-to-be mother-in-law. So they should be the most active participants in planning it.
Now, if a couple is having trouble keeping one or both of their mothers from trying to take over, Offbeat Wed recommends that the couple pay for the entire wedding themselves. This way, their parents won’t have any leverage if they want to alter the guest list, change the cake, or weigh in on the decor.
It might be helpful to simply give the overbearing mother a project to keep her busy. Perhaps she can be in charge of the flowers, or maybe she can take care of the alcohol. If she has somewhere to focus her energy, she might leave the bride and groom alone, at least long enough for them to finish everything else.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you have reacted if you were in the baker’s shoes? Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring wedding drama, we recommend reading this one next!
Again, readers noted that the bride made the best choice possible
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