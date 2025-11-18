Boss Forces Workers To Take Pics For “Wall Of Shame”, Gets Mad When They Maliciously Comply

As adults, picture day at work might bring back a mix of excitement and anxiety, much like it did in our childhood. Whether you love striking a pose or feel a bit self-conscious, everyone usually wants their professional headshot to turn out great.
In the case of 2 floor workers, their work photo shoot turned into an act of defiance as they decided to dress nicely. One of them shared on Reddit how their factory had professional photos taken of all employees, but while office staff were always dressed in formal attire, floor workers were expected to appear in their dirty work clothes. In a bit of harmless malicious compliance, the author decided to break the norm, leaving their manager annoyed. Keep scrolling to read the full story.
Companies often arrange professional photoshoots of their employees to display on their office walls
Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)
A U.S. floor worker shared how their manager became upset with them for wearing a shirt and tie in a company photo
Image credits: mstandret/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: KJWeb8
Office workwear often ensures both functionality and professionalism
Having the right workwear is more than just a necessity; it’s a crucial part of many professions. Usually, wearing specific clothing or gear is not only about following a dress code; it’s about equipping yourself with the right safety measures and tools to effectively perform your job.
So, while some industries require uniforms to meet job needs and ensure safety, others use specific dress codes to create a professional image, establish hierarchy, or meet job expectations.
In the first case, the workwear is tailored to ensure it provides the right balance of comfort, functionality, and protection based on what the job demands. Take, for instance, firefighting suits that are made specifically for their protection in high-risk situations. Their gear is made from advanced materials that protect them against intense heat, flames, and toxic fumes.
The police uniform serves multiple purposes. First and foremost, it helps identify them as officers such that members of the public can approach them easily in times of crisis. This visibility also tends to foster trust and cooperation among people. Also, their uniforms are designed with functionality and practicality in mind, including features like durable fabrics as well as pockets for essential gear.
The medical field comprises clinics, hospitals, and other healthcare services, each requiring a different uniform that enables patients to recognize medical staff within hospital premises. For example, many hospitals will have senior doctors wearing white dresses while junior nurses might be wearing blue ones.
Workers in industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, and welding have to wear specialized uniforms known as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This gear helps address the specific hazards associated with their field. PPE includes a range of protective clothing that safeguards workers from risks like extreme temperatures, burns, chemical exposures, flying particles, heavy falling objects or machinery cuts, blowouts, etc.
In addition to the basic uniform, PPE often includes essential accessories such as helmets, gloves, safety goggles, and protective footwear. These items are crucial for ensuring worker safety and compliance with industry regulations.
Employees need to wear formal attire to project a more professional image
Office workers typically aren’t required to wear uniforms, but they do follow specific dress codes based on the nature of their work and company culture. For instance, professional offices require formal or semi-formal attire as a symbol of professionalism. In contrast, creative industries advocate for more casual or trendy clothes and to allow employees to express themselves through their attire. The office dress code is often consistent with the company’s identity and the image it wishes to project.
Regardless of the dress codes people follow at work, they should have the freedom to choose what they wear for professional company photos. Does your company have a wall of fame where employees are celebrated? If so, are you given the freedom to choose your own attire for the photo?
The author went on to share some insights about their company and plant manager
People online applauded the author’s decision to wear formal attire for the picture
Follow Us