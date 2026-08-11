“That Is Witchcraft”: Bride Receives Foreboding Warning After Revealing What Tailor Sewed Into Her Wedding Dress

A Washington bride woke up on her wedding day, completely ready and eager to say “I do.”
But shortly before she walked down the aisle, she made a horrifying discovery related to her wedding dress.
Viewers were not only gagging over how “gross” it was, but some even shared dark, creepy theories about the wardrobe malfunction.
A Washington bride discovered a lifeless cockroach trapped inside her wedding dress shortly before her ceremony
The bride had discovered what appeared to be a lifeless cockroach trapped inside her wedding gown, and it wasn’t exactly sitting somewhere where it could be brushed away.
The creepy crawly creature was nestled deep inside the dress’s delicate lace.
The bride’s sister-in-law and TikTok user @slatttshawtyyy shared the bizarre discovery in a viral TikTok video.
It was certainly not the kind of “something old” the bride wanted. So the bridesmaids sprang into action and performed their own version of a “surgery” on the wedding dress.
Armed with scissors and tweezers, they carefully cut into the fabric and picked away at the material surrounding the cockroach until they finally managed to remove the six-legged wedding crasher.
Bridesmaids had to perform an emergency “surgery” on the gown to remove the creepy crawly
The video of the dress-repairing surgery racked up 4.8 million views, with netizens becoming increasingly suspicious about how the uninvited guest became part of the wedding dress.
And for some, there was only one explanation: witchcraft.
Many assumed the seamstress might have stitched the critter into the dress to add a “something cursed” element to the wedding.
“Girl, she cursed your marriage and the marriage of every child of you future bloodline,” one commented on the video, while another said, “Your ex trying to sneak into ur wedding lol.”
“Something old, Something new, Something borrowed, Something Ewwwwww,” another quipped.
Another wrote, “Definitely spellwork or bad intent. like a roach?? very low vibrational pest. its hardly a bug its a pest and its sewn INTO dress that represents new beginnings (marriage).”
The TikTok video racked up 4.8 million views, with viewers debating how the cockroach got inside the dress
The theories kept streaming in, with one even saying, “Cockroaches live forever and survive everything. This was a blessing of marital longevity.”
“As a designer and sewist genuinely this would be so hard to accidentally do im at a complete loss,” said another.
Bostan Natalia/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
The sister-in-law who shared the video later posted another TikTok to clarify some doubts.
She revealed that the bride found out about the cockroach on the wedding day, just as she was putting her dress on, leaving them with no time to find an alternative dress.
After the cockroach was removed, the TikToker said the wedding went on as planned, and the newlyweds went on their honeymoon to Croatia with no hiccups.
The bride wore the dress anyway, and the newlyweds went on their honeymoon to Croatia without any apparent supernatural hiccups
Cecep Rahmat/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
The TikToker then went on to say that it was possible the roach accidentally crawled into the dress at the factory or the dress shop, and none of the staff might have noticed.
She also said there could be a “more sinister, scary, spooky” explanation behind how the bug got stuck there.
“The seamstress was trying to curse my sister-in-law,” she said. “…My sister-in-law is a very sweet, kind little lady. I can’t see her starting any beef, especially regarding her wedding dress…
“I want to say it wasn’t intentional. But it’s so crazy… let this be a warning to us all,” she added.
Ryzhkov Oleksandr/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
Cockroaches are often seen as symbols of resilience, survival, adaptability and persistence because of their ability to thrive in harsh environments.
But they can carry different meanings based on the cultural context and spiritual traditions.
In some forms of spiritual and occult interpretation, they are associated with dark, hidden or neglected places, giving them more ominous meanings, including uncleanness, unwanted intrusion, hidden problems or something lurking beneath the surface.
Some viewers suspected the insect was deliberately sewn into the gown as part of a witchcraft spell or curse
Other settings might connect cockroaches to protection, transformation, and the ability to endure adversity.
Hence, there is no single universal meaning for the insect in witchcraft, and finding a cockroach is not evidence of someone having cast a spell or curse.
Still, given that this particular one was found hidden inside a bride’s wedding dress, it is easy to see why TikTok users decided to give the discovery a supernatural spin.
“I’m too Haitian for this. I would have to burn that dress,” one commented online
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