Bride Divorces Husband A Day After Wedding, Realizes The Obvious Red Flags She’s Been Ignoring

The wedding day is supposed to be one of the happiest days of a person’s life. But in some unfortunate cases, it becomes one they would rather not remember.
User ‘Mindless-Charge-5996’ recently told the Reddit community about her wedding day becoming a disaster. What started with the happy couple excited about spending their lives together ended in the bride leaving her own wedding. Scroll down for the full story.
People typically hope for a wedding day to remember, but for some it becomes unforgettable for the wrong reasons
Image credits: Leah Kelley (not the actual photo)
This woman had to leave her own wedding after the groom pranked her
Image credits: Rodolfo Quirós (not the actual photo)
Image credits: brettmartintv (not the actual photo)
The OP provided an update on what happened next
Image credits: u/LucyAriaRose
Shoving cake into your significant other’s face might start the marriage off on the wrong foot
Image credits: Daniel Frese (not the actual photo)
People get married for all sorts of reasons, from seeking to share a surname to wanting to have one hell of a ball. (Surveys suggest that the latter is one of the main motivating factors for over one-fifth of couples out there.) But no matter the reason, it’s safe to assume that they hope for it to be a happy day to remember; the same way they typically hope for the marriage to last.
Unfortunately for the OP, neither was the case in her situation. On her wedding day, things took a turn for the worse when the groom decided to ignore her views and previous experiences and shoved cake into her face—a thing some newlyweds do that he knew she hated. That ensured the marriage didn’t last long, and encouraged the bride to leave her own wedding immediately.
Psychologist and founder of the Private Therapy Clinic Dr. Becky Spelman pointed out that when it comes to the wedding cake smash, it’s crucial to make sure both of the newlyweds are on the same page about it. “You don’t want to start your marriage off on the wrong foot, so it’s important to chat through the idea and only go ahead with it if your partner offers their enthusiastic consent,” she told Metro.co.uk.
Dr. Spelman also suggested that a cake smash happening without mutual agreement or when one of the parties feels uncomfortable about it could potentially indicate issues related to control, disrespect, or disregard for boundaries.
Such a tradition can be not only humiliating but costly, too
Image credits: Rina Mayer (not the actual photo)
The founder of Sincerely Nicole Media, Valese Jones, who has previously denounced the cake trend on her X (formerly Twitter) account, seconded the idea that such a tradition steps over certain boundaries. She told GLAMOUR that, “Men who get joy out of humiliating their wives under the guise of it being a joke tend to lack respect for women as humans. They don’t care about boundaries and I’ve often seen them diminish anything their wife-to-be cares about.”
Valese also emphasized that brides often spend months if not more planning their looks, which are then ruined in one swift—sometimes far from gentle as well—motion. And it’s not only humiliating, but expensive as well, as everything from hair and makeup to the wedding cake itself can be pretty costly; not to mention the dress, which was also ruined in the OP’s case.
The Knot’s 2022 survey of nearly 12,000 happy couples revealed that roughly four-in-five of them hired a professional to bake the cake for their big day. The Knot also unveiled that the average price for such a custom-made treat last year reached just over 500 dollars; a similar price to what the OP had to pay for her and her now former—thanks to the stunt—partner.
But it’s arguably safe to assume that in the redditor’s situation, as in most similar ones, it wasn’t about the money. The worst part was likely the fact that the groom knew how his partner felt about the tradition and chose to continue with it nevertheless. That was one of the many reasons fellow redditors expressed concern and showed support for the OP in the comments.
Redditors shared their thoughts and reactions in the comments
The bride shared one final update with fellow netizens
Follow Us