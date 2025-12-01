25 Geography Mistakes Most People Won’t Spot – Prove You Can

Welcome to Geography Minefield: Part 2! 🌍

Ready to go on a world journey. It’s time to put your map skills to the ultimate test. In this quiz, you’ll face 25 questions where spotting errors on maps, flags, and country outlines is key. Too many careless clicks could send you straight to the geography minefield. 🗺️

From continents to capitals, each question will inspire you to know more about the world. Keep your eyes sharp, your mind sharper, and enjoy the journey. ✨ Let’s dive in…

