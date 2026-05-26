Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online

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Attending someone’s wedding and being an “investor” who funds the entire experience are two very different things, and Reddit user Littlemamabel feels like her friend may have pushed her over that line.

According to her post on r/WeddingShaming, the bride originally claimed she was planning a very small ceremony with only immediate family invited.

However, one thing led to another, the guest list grew, and eventually, the woman found herself not only invited but also given a major role in the wedding — with many, many strings attached.

This woman finally received an invitation to her friend’s wedding, but it came with a long list of demands

Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online

Image credits: Rene Terp/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online

Including a $250 fee and an air mattress in a shared room

Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online
Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online

Image credits: littlemamabel

Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online
Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online

She isn’t a regular guest either — the bride asked her to be the maid of honor

Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online

Image credits: 30Nudos Adicora/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online
Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online
Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online
Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online

Image credits: littlemamabel

As her story went viral, the woman shared even more surprising details in the comments

Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online

[reactions]

Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online
Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online
Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online
Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online
Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online
Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online
Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online
Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online
Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online
Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online
Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online
Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online
Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online
Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online
Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online
Couple’s Tacky Wedding Demands Spark Major Side-Eye Online

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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