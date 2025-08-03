“They Were Bluffing”: Woman Outs Bride And Groom Trying To Sabotage Her Vacation

How much would you spend to attend someone’s wedding?
This Redditor put down a hefty $5,000 CAD for a destination trip, covering flights and a resort stay for the celebration. But after a falling out with the couple, she stepped down as a bridesmaid and decided to skip the ceremony entirely—choosing instead to enjoy the vacation she had already paid for.
The couple didn’t take it well. Out of spite, they told her she wasn’t welcome and warned her not to show up. But she wasn’t about to walk away from a $5K trip without a fight. Here’s how she handled it.
The woman backed out of the wedding after a fallout with the couple
Still, she wasn’t ready to waste the $5K she’d spent, even as the bride and groom tried everything to stop her
The woman later shared more details in the comments
Readers felt she shouldn’t give up and offered ideas on what to try next
Fortunately, she was able to secure her hotel booking
Image credits: iliyana117
Readers were relieved for her and sent good wishes for a well-deserved holiday
In the end, the woman revealed how the bride ended up losing all of her bridesmaids
Image credits: iliyana117
