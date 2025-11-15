Bride Asks Guests For Gifts Worth $400, People Are Roasting Her Online

Weddings usually are beautiful celebrations of love, partnership, families and friends coming together to spend this magical day with two awesome humans. The amount of preparation and effort it takes for both bride and groom to organize it can be stressful at times. That could be one of the reasons why some brides overthink too much and all of a sudden turn into a phenomenon called “bridezilla.” And as it is customary in many places to bring gifts for the newlyweds, some couples organize some sort of a gift guide for guests, some are happy to receive money, and some have no particular expectations and love anything that their loved ones decided to pick.
A Reddit user, DexOrangeCounty, shared a post from Facebook that was probably created for the guests of the wedding party. And is not just your regular RSVP message—it’s a list of gifts that the bride expects to receive, they are not cheap, and there are no exceptions. Let us know in the comments if you’ve had similar experiences with the notorious bridezillas.
A future bride who has remained unnamed has compiled a hysterical list of wishes for things she wants as gifts from her wedding guests
The post shared on Reddit’s online community ChoosingBeggars dedicated to posting screenshots, pictures, or stories of people who are being way too picky when begging for things, received over 11.7k and 1.2k comments. It was also reposted on Reddit’s weddingshaming community, which is self-explanatory and has a really fun tagline that reads “a place to shame wedding themes, brides, grooms, wedding party, in-laws, outlaws, guests, Uncle Bob, vendors… you name it, we shame it!”
The future bride, whose identity is anonymous, posted a quite extensive list of gifts for her guests to choose from. At the beginning of the list and at the end she clearly states that there are no exceptions, but she could make some slight changes if it’s discussed with her prior.
The bride was immediately branded as selfish by Reddit community users for expecting her guests to invest $400 dollars minimum on items such as Gucci or Louis Vuitton purses, gift cards from luxury stores, Korean beauty products, Calvin Klein or Moschino clothing. And all of that came with a spreadsheet to make sure the gifts won’t be duplicates. The comments flooding in from the shocked online community members were pretty funny, grasping at the high expectations the bride has and what her idea of wedding gifts is.
One Reddit user also pointed out was that none of the items were for the groom and it seemed that all of the gifts were for her. The bridezilla also encouraged her guests to promptly choose their items to give so that they wouldn’t have to buy her something they wouldn’t like to get her: “Remember to apply early if you don’t want to get me a Gucci purse or anything you don’t want to get.”
Reddit users were absolutely shocked, some were laughing about it, and some came up with ingenious ideas of how they would teach the greedy bride if they were to be guests at the wedding
