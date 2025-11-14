I Turn My Lucid Dreams Into Whimsical Paintings

I’m a pop-surrealist from Oman. My paintings are inspired by lucid dreams. Those dreams always have whimsical and weird images. It’s fun to paint your own dreams.
All of my pop surrealism art is a little bit spooky with those ripped eyes. Most of the concepts in the paintings are about cognitive psychology and society. There is a deep message and hidden meanings in every artwork. You can also see “Apple human society” which is one of my favorite paintings that I’ve made.
I paint on canvas with oil. I’m working now on a new painting and it’s a sequel to the circus theme painting. It’s like a story. I paint all of them with all of my heart. I hope that it inspires people to create anything that comes into their mind.
Esmeralda
Reparation
Lolipop eyes, papers coming out from the brain and “Dolo” at the back.
Apple human society
Taking all the visual information and turn it into written info.
In autumn
Apples are falling.
Circus relief
Fixing all the issues.
