Hey Pandas, Can You Ask Riddles For Us To Try To Figure Out In The Comments? (Closed)

#1
What ways more: 100lbs of bricks or 100lbs of feathers?
#2
People buy me to eat, but never eat me. What am I?
#3
A boy is playing in the warm sunlight. Suddenly a vampire comes and bites the boy. The boy- we’ll call him Timmy- ran to his parents and told them what happened. Timmy’s parents hired a vampire expert. Timmy told the vampire expert what happened. The Vampire Expert said that the vampire attack was fake.
How did the vampire expert know this?
#4
A rooster lays an egg on the top of a barn. Which way will the egg roll down?
So there’s this guy. He went out in the pouring rain without anything and he didn’t get a single hair on his body wet. How?
(You can answer whichever you want)
#5
1) I have a mouth but never talk, a bed but never sleep, run but never walk – what am I?
2) Feed me and I live, give me water and I die – what am I?
Answer whichever or both.
#6
Which came first? The chicken? Or the egg?
#7
“As I was going to St. Ives, I met a man with seven wives. Every wife had seven sacks, every sack had seven cats, every cat had seven kitts. Kitts, cats, sacks, wives, how many were going to St. Ives?”
and
There’s a one-story house in which everything is yellow. Yellow walls, yellow doors, yellow furniture. What color are the stairs?
I heard the first from a book and the second from a friend, goodluck :D
#8
There was a plane crash. Every single person on the plane had died.
Who survived?
(there are more than one answer, two to be precise)
#9
a human of unidentified origin walks into a field of tall grass, he has no lawn mower, only a blade, he cuts all the grass, weeds, and grain, they call him……
#10
you are bored but I am here, let me overcome that fear. you’ve helped me grow and I have helped you, by showing you a thing or two. I’ve helped authors and scientists alike, I am seen in philosophers and the little tykes. artists, poets, warriors and colonel, I am infinite and eternal. musicians see me and engineers too, I am in everyone mind even you! I sometimes suffer indignation, but I don’t mind for I am ……….
#11
What is seen in the middle of March and April that can’t be seen at the beginning or end of either month?
good luck
-galactic wolf
#12
1. There was a murder on a Japanese ship, the captain asks three people where they were at the time of the murder. The chef says he was making dinner. The nurse says she was helping the chef as he had cut himself. The janitor said he was flipping the flag as it was upside down. Who is the murderer?
2. Where does tomorrow come before yesterday?
3. I speak without a mouth and hear without ears. I have no body, but I come alive with wind. What am I?
#13
These have stumped quite a few people mind you (NO SEARCHING IT UP)
1.
There was a man who had no eyes
He went abroad to view the skies
He saw a tree with apples on it
He took no apples off, yet left no apples on it
2.
3.
What God never sees
What the king seldom sees
What we see every day
Read my riddle I pray
#14
whats 7+7 and 3+3
#15
(1) I have cities, but no houses. I have water, but no fish. I have mountains, but no trees. What am I?
(2) I see a big group of people in a small boat. The boat is still floating, so the boat can hold all of them. You turn away and back, but suddenly, you cant see a single person on the boat! Why?
#16
If two veagans are fighting, is it still beef?
#17
What came first, orange as in the colour or orange as in the fruit
#18
Martha’s mother has four kids, John, Jay, and Jake. Who is the fourth child?
There are four houses a green house, a blue house, an orange house, and a white house. Who lives in these houses?
You are the bus driver and there are 9 people on the bus, at one stop 3 people leave and 8 people enter, at the next stop no one leaves and 6 people enter, at the last stop everyone leaves. What color are the bus driver’s eyes?
#19
I am a million different colors, and different sizes. I can eat a billion sheep and still be hungry. What am I?
#20
The more I dry the wetter I get, what am I?
The more you take, the more you leave behind, what are they?
And one more but slightly harder. A woman shoots her husband, then drowns him fire five minutes. Next she hangs him. Right after that they enjoy a lovely dinner, how is this possible?
