Breastfeeding Broke Me, But Hearing Other Mums’ Stories Helped Me Heal, So I Photographed It (6 Pics)

I thought breastfeeding would come naturally. Everyone said it would. But when my daughter was born, nothing about it felt natural.

It felt painful, overwhelming, and deeply isolating.

While I loved my baby madly, feeding her left me in tears, from the physical pain, the guilt, and the voice in my head that whispered, “You’re doing it wrong”, “You’re not good enough”.

I saw other mums at baby groups glowing and smiling, posting peaceful feeding moments online. Meanwhile, I was crying in the dark, trying to make it through another night.

More info: photographybyvalentina.com

Patrick Penrose
