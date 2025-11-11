15 Clever And Powerful Breast Cancer Awareness Ads

by

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the U.S., so we wanted to take this opportunity to both raise awareness about this disease and to share some of the best breast cancer awareness ads we’ve ever seen.

Most of you know that breast cancer is a potentially deadly disease that is the second leading cause of death among women, but many people remain ignorant of some of the most basic self-inspection techniques that can help women detect their cancer early on, when it’s easier to beat. For more facts about breast cancer, as well as extensive information about early detection and treatment, be sure to visit the National Breast Cancer Foundation’s website. Donations to the foundation of your choice can also help support research or pay for mammograms and other breast health services for women in need.

October: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Advertising Agency: Campbell-Ewald Advertising

If Only You Checked Your Breasts As Often

Advertising Agency: DDB Singapore

Kohberg Bread Supports The Danish Cancer Society

Kohberg, the largest maufacturer of bread in Denmark, is the proud sponsor of The Danish Cancer Society in their big annual event to fight breast cancer. (Advertising Agency: Envision)

Cleo Magazine Against Breast Cancer

Advertising Agency: unknown

Breast Cancer Awareness Bra

A store in Brazil stocked these bras for customers to discover among their regular products. (Advertising Agency: Bolero, Fortaleza, Brazil)

Losing One Can Be This Easy

Advertising Agency: Jimenezbasic, Philippines

You Can Detect Breast Breast Cancer Early

When We Talk About Cancer, There’s No Women Or Supewomen

Advertising Agency: DDB, Maputo, Mozambique

Not Everything That Grows Is Visible

Advertising Agency: Vaculik Advertising, Slovakia

Unfortunately We Can’t Test Everything For You

Advertising Agency: FHV BBDO, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

I Don’t Have Time

Art Director / Copywriter: Angelo Maia

Massaging Breasts Frequently Enables You To Detect Breast Cancer Before It Strikes

Advertising Agency: Lem, Shanghai, China

If Only Women Paid As Much Attention To Their Breasts As Men Do

Image credits: nationalbreastcancer.org

Breast Cancer Direct Mail CDs

Advertising Agency: Publicis, Malaysia

For 90% Of Breast Cancer There Is A Cure That Does Not Leave Signs

Advertising Agency: LS&Partners, Rome, Italy

