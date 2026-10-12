Hollywood Mourns ‘Breaking Bad’ Star RJ Mitte, Who Has Tragically Lost His Life At 34, As Fresh Details Emerge

RJ Mitte, who played Walter White’s son throughout all five seasons of Breaking Bad, passed away in Texas today (October 12). He was 34.
A representative confirmed the news and asked for privacy for his family and those close to him.
Mitte had been speaking publicly about his work only days earlier, and he had become engaged to his longtime partner, Kennedy Suarez, the previous year.
For viewers, Mitte will remain Walter “Flynn” White Jr. But the role also gave him a platform to press Hollywood for better opportunities for performers with disabilities, work his representatives placed at the center of their farewell statement.
Amid the messages by his fans, new details have emerged concerning the actor’s cause of passing.
Sources have allegedly confirmed that RJ Mitte passed away from self-inflicted wounds
Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty Images
According to TMZ, RJ Mitte took his own life. The outlet cited a county official as a source. The actor’s representatives, on the other hand, have not disclosed a cause.
Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age three, Mitte grew up to play a character who shared the condition. His portrayal of Walter and Skyler White’s son ran across all five seasons of Breaking Bad, from 2008 to 2013.
He appeared in 56 episodes alongside Bryan Cranston and Anna Gunn.
The part took months to secure. In a recent appearance on The Joe Vulpis Podcast, Mitte recalled reading for the role repeatedly in Los Angeles before being flown to New Mexico for a final screen test.
He said a casting director handed him crutches during an audition so he could work out how Walter Jr. would move. Mitte did not normally use them himself. After the final test, series creator Vince Gilligan called to tell him he had the part.
The performance brought Mitte widespread recognition and a SAG-AFTRA Harold Russell Award in 2013. Yet he also understood the risk of being offered only characters defined by disability.
“You have to show the inner strength that people have,” he told The Guardian in a 2015 interview about portraying such characters.
After Breaking Bad, he appeared in Switched at Birth, Now Apocalypse and The Guardians of Justice, while continuing to take film roles. His representatives said his own experience had helped him bring authenticity to Walter Jr. and build a platform for disability awareness and inclusion.
The actor was planning a future with his longtime partner, Kennedy Suarez
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival
friendship changed during a trip they took together roughly five years before their engagement, when they realized their feelings had grown into something more.
On October 10, 2025, Suarez’s 30th birthday, Mitte proposed at the Dia del Sol fundraising gala in Carlsbad, California.
He was a featured speaker at the event, which benefited United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego. In front of attendees, he got down on one knee and asked the woman who had been his friend long before becoming his partner to marry him.
“You make me better and want to be better!” he wrote in an Instagram tribute. After the proposal, he told People: “Kennedy is my everything and I can’t wait to officially start our life together.”
Suarez worked remotely in human resources, which allowed her to travel with Mitte. She accompanied him to appearances and sometimes joined him on film projects to help with his day-to-day needs. She also became involved in the causes he supported.
The day after their engagement, they attended a disability rights gala together in Los Angeles.
By then, the couple were settling into life in Brownsville, Texas, but had not started planning a wedding. People reported that they were enjoying being engaged.
His representatives asked people to remember the work beyond Breaking Bad
RJ Mitte’s grandparents, Roy F. and Joann Cole Mitte, founded the Mitte Foundation in 1994. It awarded college scholarships and grants to organizations serving Texas communities. In Brownsville, where Roy grew up, its early work included funding the restoration of Dean Porter Park in 1998.
Six years after Breaking Bad ended, RJ became president of the Mitte Foundation’s board and began overseeing a renewed push in Brownsville.
By December 2020, the foundation reported that it had awarded more than 3,000 scholarships across Texas and granted nearly $5 million in Brownsville over its history.
On July 28, 2025, Mitte joined Brownsville officials to announce that the former Museum of Fine Art would become The Mitte: Arts and Cultural Center, with exhibitions, performances and educational programs.
The Mitte Cultural District, a related organization, pledged at least $2.5 million over 18 months for improvements to the building.
“This has been an amazing project to see come to fruition,” Mitte said.
He remained an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s while pursuing screen work.
On September 30, 2026, he attended a Beverly Hills screening of Talking to Strangers; in an October 2 podcast appearance, he discussed playing a man with cerebral palsy navigating a romantic relationship.
“I could feel his pain.” Fans took to social media to share their heartbreak
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