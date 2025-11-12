Brave Dog Gets Shot While Protecting His 16-Year-Old Owner From Armed Intruders

by

Dog is a man‘s best friend, and a 2-year-old German shepherd Rex just proved this saying right.

When on February 21st armed intruders invaded 16-year-old Javier Mercado‘s house, he was home alone with Rex. It all happened just after noon in Des Moines, USA – Javier heard a noise and looked through a window where he saw a car he didn’t recognize. “I then heard the sliding door break, and it is made out of just glass so it shattered really loud,” said Mercado. “My dog ran downstairs, and it just started barking and barking. I heard one guy scream, ‘the dog bit me, get the dog.'”

As soon as this happened, Javier dialed 911 and went into the closet. “Rex stormed back to the upstairs floor all beat up and bloody,” writes Javier’s aunt on GoFund. “Soon, the burglars proceeded to the upstairs floor and trashed all the bedrooms. As they entered the room where Javier was hiding in the closet, Rex came out with the little strength he had left in him and threw himself at them as he knew my nephew was in danger.” Sadly, they shot the dog four times and he gave up his battle.

By the time police arrived, intruders were already gone. After spending nearly an hour in the closet, Javier felt it’s finally safe to come out. He then received a call telling him that his dog Rex is still alive. However, he was dangerously injured, with gunshot wounds in his neck and legs that required surgery.

The joy that the dog survived, however, was followed by the worry that they don’t have the money to pay for Rex’s medical bills. It didn’t take long for family, friends, and the community to open a fundraiser for Rex, who is now called The Hero Dog. On Friday, Rex successfully overcame his first surgery. Let’s hope this hero dog will get better as soon as possible!

More info: Facebook

This is Javier Mercado and his faithful German shepherd Rex, who saved his owner’s life

Brave Dog Gets Shot While Protecting His 16-Year-Old Owner From Armed Intruders

When last Wednesday armed intruders invaded Javier’s house, he was home alone with Rex

Brave Dog Gets Shot While Protecting His 16-Year-Old Owner From Armed Intruders

“I heard the sliding door break,” said Mercado. “My dog ran downstairs, and started barking and barking. I heard one guy scream, ‘the dog bit me, get the dog'”

Brave Dog Gets Shot While Protecting His 16-Year-Old Owner From Armed Intruders

As soon as this happened, Javier dialed 911 and went into the closet

Brave Dog Gets Shot While Protecting His 16-Year-Old Owner From Armed Intruders

Rex ran back upstairs all beat up and bloody. Soon, the burglars proceeded to the upstairs floor, too

Brave Dog Gets Shot While Protecting His 16-Year-Old Owner From Armed Intruders

As they entered the room where Javier was hiding in the closet, Rex came out with the little strength he had left in him and threw himself at them

Brave Dog Gets Shot While Protecting His 16-Year-Old Owner From Armed Intruders

Sadly, they shot the dog four times and he gave up his battle

Brave Dog Gets Shot While Protecting His 16-Year-Old Owner From Armed Intruders

By the time police arrived, intruders were already gone

Brave Dog Gets Shot While Protecting His 16-Year-Old Owner From Armed Intruders

After spending nearly an hour in the closet, Javier felt it’s finally safe to come out. He then received a call telling him that his dog Rex is still alive

Brave Dog Gets Shot While Protecting His 16-Year-Old Owner From Armed Intruders

Javier believes that if it wasn’t for this dog, he wouldn’t be able to tell this story today

Brave Dog Gets Shot While Protecting His 16-Year-Old Owner From Armed Intruders

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
65-Year-Old Allison Janey Goes Pantless On The Red Carpet, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Reaction Goes Viral
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2025
Manager Says Woman Is “Useless” At Work, Ends Up Getting Schooled
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2025
During Every Trip I Take A Picture Of My Husband And Our Labrador In The Same Position
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“Think You’re A Movie Buff?”: This Quiz Might Prove You Otherwise
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2025
10-Year-Old Gets Fed Up With Idiots Hurting The Planet And Writes Open Letter To Humanity
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Season 5 Episode 18 Review: “Pono Kaulike (Justice for All)”
3 min read
Mar, 7, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.