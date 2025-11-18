Bragging About My Cross-Stitch Patterns And Telling A Little Bit About The History (28 Pics)

Hi all! I’m in touch again, a cross-stitch lover. Today, as usual, I want to (brag) show my cross stitch patterns (details at the link), and also tell me a little about this wonderful form of creativity.
Cross stitch is a fun and creative activity that can be a wonderful hobby for many people. If you are just starting to get acquainted with this type of needlework, then let’s dive a little into the history.
#1 I Love How The Seasons Smoothly Change Each Other
#2 Daffodils. I Really Love The Watercolor Style
#3 I Have Two Of Them
#4 My Deaf Beauty (Yes, This Is A Common Occurrence In White Cats With Heterochromia)
#5 My Second Cross Stitch Assistant (Though I Don’t Understand Whether He’s Yawning Or Laughing At My Project)
#6 I Really Love Bright Colors
#7 And Again The Cat
#8 My Colorful Rooster
#9 Yes, I Really Love This Song
#10 Mom I Love You!
#11 And This Is The Same Project, Small Cross Stitch Patterns From Which I Create Gift Tags
#12 In General, I Really Love Creating Tags And Adding Them To Gifts For Friends And Family. My Friends Always Use Them As Bookmarks
#13 Roses. Again My Favorite Watercolor Style
#14 I Love How This Geometric Pattern Looks In A Black Frame
#15 And This One Too
#16 I Gave This Pattern To My Friend Who Loves Cats And Yoga
#17 And One More Geometry
#18 Simple Pattern With Good Words
#19 Be Happy!
#20 And Not Only
#21 I Love How This Pattern Looks In This Frame
#22 I Have Already Shown Several Miniatures, But I Want To Show Everything
#23 When I Look At This Pattern, I Hear Music From That Movie
#24 I Just Love Orchids
#25 Frame As Clothing For A Pattern
#26 I Gave These Tags To A Friend, She Is Interested In Tarot Cards
#27 I Loved How This Turtle Turned Out
#28 Cross Stitch Is My Love! That's All For Today, Thank You Very Much For Your Attention.
