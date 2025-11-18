Bragging About My Cross-Stitch Patterns And Telling A Little Bit About The History (28 Pics)

Hi all! I’m in touch again, a cross-stitch lover. Today, as usual, I want to (brag) show my cross stitch patterns (details at the link), and also tell me a little about this wonderful form of creativity.

Cross stitch is a fun and creative activity that can be a wonderful hobby for many people. If you are just starting to get acquainted with this type of needlework, then let’s dive a little into the history.

More info: ballwool.com

#1 I Love How The Seasons Smoothly Change Each Other

#2 Daffodils. I Really Love The Watercolor Style

#3 I Have Two Of Them

#4 My Deaf Beauty (Yes, This Is A Common Occurrence In White Cats With Heterochromia)

#5 My Second Cross Stitch Assistant (Though I Don’t Understand Whether He’s Yawning Or Laughing At My Project)

#6 I Really Love Bright Colors

#7 And Again The Cat

#8 My Colorful Rooster

#9 Yes, I Really Love This Song

#10 Mom I Love You!

#11 And This Is The Same Project, Small Cross Stitch Patterns From Which I Create Gift Tags

#12 In General, I Really Love Creating Tags And Adding Them To Gifts For Friends And Family. My Friends Always Use Them As Bookmarks

#13 Roses. Again My Favorite Watercolor Style

#14 I Love How This Geometric Pattern Looks In A Black Frame

#15 And This One Too

#16 I Gave This Pattern To My Friend Who Loves Cats And Yoga

#17 And One More Geometry

#18 Simple Pattern With Good Words

#19 Be Happy!

#20 And Not Only

#21 I Love How This Pattern Looks In This Frame

#22 I Have Already Shown Several Miniatures, But I Want To Show Everything

#23 When I Look At This Pattern, I Hear Music From That Movie

#24 I Just Love Orchids

#25 Frame As Clothing For A Pattern

#26 I Gave These Tags To A Friend, She Is Interested In Tarot Cards

#27 I Loved How This Turtle Turned Out

#28 Cross Stitch Is My Love! That’s All For Today, Thank You Very Much For Your Attention. I Will Be Glad To See You In My Store

