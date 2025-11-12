Bradley Pierce – Fantasy & Mythical Sculptures

Bradley Pierce is a hobbyist artist creating fantasy and mythical creatures into stunning sculptures.

Bradley has been creative his entire life and tried his hand at many different styles of art using many different media types. Wanting to really stand out and not being satisfied with previous results, Bradley found his own style that really reflects the visions of his imagination.

His artwork is influenced by the papier mache artist, Dan Reeder; writer, Terry Goodkind, and Bradley’s wife too!

Bradley is also inspired by the imaginations of millions, especially his own fans which drives him to continue to create his sculptures which have been sold to private collectors across America.

Find out more about Bradley and his artwork:

More info: lexiart.uk

Bradley Pierce – Fantasy &#038; Mythical Sculptures
Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
