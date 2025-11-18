Brad Pitt Goes Red Carpet Official With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Amid Heated Divorce Battle

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made their relationship red carpet official in the most glamorous way possible—by walking hand-in-hand at one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals.
About two years after they began dating in 2022, the pair made their highly anticipated debut on the red carpet at the 2024 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sunday, September 1.
The 60-year-old Academy winner and the 34-year-old jewelry designer were also pictured with his longtime friend George Clooney and Amal Clooney.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made their relationship red carpet official at the 2024 Venice Film Festival
Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images
Brad and George hit the red carpet with their partners for the screening of their latest movie, Wolfs.
The two couples were also pictured double-dating in Venice the day before.
Sources claimed that the Ocean’s 11 star and his girlfriend are going strong and enjoyed “a great summer together.”
“Brad’s been working in Europe, so they’ve spent a lot of time there,” a source told People over the weekend.
The couple stepped out with longtime friend George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney
“He’s serious about Ines,” the source added. “He’s very happy and enjoys spending time with her. She’s easygoing and everyone likes her.”
Reports also said that Ines moved into the Hollywood heartthrob’s home in February but hadn’t given up her own place completely.
Ines is currently a vice president at the Los Angeles-based jewelry brand Anita Ko. Before her relationship with the veteran actor, she was married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. They tied the knot in 2019 and announced their separation in 2022.
“He’s very happy and enjoys spending time with her,” a source said about the couple, who have been dating since 2022
While Brad’s current relationship is in bloom, he is also entangled in a drawn-out divorce battle with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.
The former power couple separated in 2016 after about a decade together and two years of marriage.
Their divorce proceedings have been anything but smooth as they continue to have custody disputes and legal wranglings over shared assets.
A source close to the Fight Club actor said it was “pretty shocking” that they still “can’t find a resolution and finalize the divorce” years after their split.
Brad remains entangled in a lengthy divorce battle with Angelina Jolie, which continues to involve custody disputes and other issues
Another source close to the former couple said there is constant friction over issues relating to their six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.
“A major reason for their unhappiness before Angelina filed for divorce was their frequent clashes over parenting their kids,” a source told People last week.
The insider also noted that the pair “always had different approaches to life just in general,” and this “applied” to their children as well.
“Brad wanted a structured life for them with a set education curriculum. Angie wanted them all to find themselves and to figure out what excited them and sparked passion,” the source said.
“One can say this parenting approach won,” they added. “The kids are free-spirited, super smart and artsy. Brad is very proud though.”
