Brad Pitt and George Clooney Discuss Friendship Amidst Legal Battles

From their decades as movie stars to their heartthrob status, Brad Pitt and George Clooney have personal lives and careers that often mirror one another. Their friendship extends far beyond the movie sets.
Candid Moments from the Set
In a new interview about their upcoming Apple TV+ movie Wolfs, Clooney and Pitt got candid about their longstanding friendship.
We’ve been friends for a long time, Clooney shared.
It’s fun because we also check in on each other every once in a while, which is an important part of this.
Lending a Shoulder
Life can be complicated, especially for someone like Pitt who has faced a tumultuous divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie since 2016. But Clooney has always been there for him. According to Pitt,
George is probably the best at understanding, seeing the chessboard and the potential moves. This ongoing support has been crucial through difficult times.
The Price of Fame
Pitt reflected his experiences with fame and how he shares a unique understanding with Clooney.
The gazelle thing, just being cut off from the herd…. There’s another smaller tribe that erupts from that because of the pressures and the struggles. Such sentiments reveal how deeply their friendship resonates in navigating Hollywood’s hardships together.
Working Together Again
When asked about working with Clooney again on Wolfs, Pitt expressed his admiration for their working relationship.
I know he’s got my back. I got his back. This mutual respect makes their roles more seamless.
Looking Out for Each Other
Their camaraderie reaches beyond just professional engagements. Clooney remarked on their synergy stating,
There’s a great ease to that confidence where you just go, ‘Oh yeah, I know what he’s going to do.’
Pitt’s legal battles with Jolie include a recent turn where Jolie was ordered by an LA Superior Court judge to produce every NDA she signed from 2014 to 2022. Amid these ongoing disputes, Pitt’s bond with Clooney might be an essential source of stability.
