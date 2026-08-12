76 Times Men In Relationships Made Becoming A Cat Lady Look A Whole Lot More Attractive

If we’re honest, we’ve all got our share of annoying habits and, shall we say, particular ways of doing things. Maybe it’s the way we eat our pie, how we stack our dishes, or some other inexplicable little routine. We might even recognize these habits for what they are, whether plain irritating or just a little gross, and know we should probably behave differently in company. But when you’re in a relationship, over time, we tend to, well, let it all hang out: our quirks, messiness, and less-than-ideal habits. But surely there’s a line?
If there is, these men don’t seem to have gotten the memo. From weeks of laundry piled high for “someone else” to tackle to downright puzzling (if not nonexistent) waste-disposal techniques to just plain inconsiderate behavior, their wives and girlfriends have their hands full. So they did the logical thing: They turned to the internet, entertaining us with a glimpse of what happens when domestic bliss starts looking a little more like domestic chaos, one mildly infuriating (and sometimes suspiciously convenient) “shortcoming” at a time.
#1 Boyfriend Ironed His Interview Shirt On My Dining Room Table
Image source: milkinmytoast
#2 My Boyfriend Throws His Empty Water Bottles Behind The Bed
Image source: MrsFlyslamz
#3 Boyfriend Keeps A Graveyard Of Shower Gel With One Half-Squirt Left
Image source: [deleted]
No matter how much you love your partner, there are bound to be some things they do that irk you. After all, relationships inevitably involve a little give-and-take, and no one is perfect. Occasionally, yes, there will be a wobble. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
As couples therapist Dr. Kyle Killian, author of Interracial Couples, Intimacy, and Therapy: Crossing Racial Borders, writes for Psychology Today, being annoyed by your partner doesn’t necessarily mean you’re incompatible or that your relationship is in trouble. Rather, he suggests, “If you really bug each other—and sometimes it is actually funny how ridiculous something seems to us—this might actually bode well.” Annoyance is the opposite of apathy, after all. So occasional annoyance could be seen as a sign that the relationship still has some “energy” or “sparks.”
#4 The Way My Boyfriend Sits His Drink
Image source: Rusty_GreenBean7
#5 Boyfriend Put His Drink On My Brand New Notebook, Yesterday
Image source: CaroDieOn
#6 Gone For Two Weeks. My Husband Piled His Clothes By The Washer Instead Of Doing His Own Laundry 😡
Image source: Own-Anteater5996
Of course, there are the garden-variety habits that inevitably show up once a relationship has graduated from fairytale to reality: things like not replacing the milk, licking a plate clean, scrolling at dinner, or leaving cupboard doors open. They’re a little less attractive, sure, but they’re human, and some of us can live with them.
In fact, writing for TIME, Kira Asatryan, relationship coach and author of Stop Being Lonely, suggests that being comfortable enough to show these kinds of quirks can actually be a good sign. “Expressing one’s authentic self—oddities and all—is a sign of a healthy level of comfort in a relationship,” she writes.
#7 When My Husband Gets Mad At Me, He Puts Things Where I Can’t Reach Them (I’m 5’3″). Then, He Hides My Step Ladder
Image source: ArdenElle24
#8 This Bite My Husband Took And Then Handed To Me Because It Tasted “Wierd”
Image source: Emmathephantrash
#9 My Boyfriend Ate All The Skin Off Our Rotisserie Chicken
Image source: logicalnifty
But that doesn’t mean every small annoyance should simply be tolerated—or, at the other end of the scale, that it means the relationship is doomed. As Killian notes, “Partners’ rough edges and differences in personalities and habits can be sources of friction and shine a light on areas where relationship improvements can be made.”
In other words, some irritating habits may be worth addressing because small adjustments can benefit both partners. “Instead of doomsday, it might mean there are opportunities for growth, and there’ll be plenty of fresh food in the fridge and nonexpiring Spam in the pantry (in bulk), for the remainder of your journey together,” he writes.
#10 My Boyfriend “Tastes Tests” All The Chocolates One By One Whenever I Buy Us A Box Of Chocolates To Share
Image source: WalterWhitesVan
#11 My Boyfriend Flushed Our Goldfish Alive Because He Didn’t Want To Take Them During The Move
Image source: Brooklynglittergirl
#12 Every Single Time My Boyfriend Leaves The Toilet Seat Up, My Cat Will Put The Entire Roll Of Toilet Paper Into The Bowl
Image source: luxuryhxe
So the problem isn’t that our partners occasionally drive us crazy. It’s what happens when those little things start piling up—when those little irritations become persistent and start to really get under our skin. In these cases, Dr. Sabrina Romanoff tells SELF’s Jenna Ryu, it’s best to address them early, before resentment builds and you snap.
For these conversations to be productive, Romanoff recommends focusing less on what your partner is doing wrong and more on how their behavior affects you and what you’d like them to do differently. In other words, don’t just criticize—make a specific, actionable request and focus on finding a solution together.
#13 My Boyfriend Licks Pringles’ Seasoning And Lets It Soak Until It Gets Soggy To Eat The Rest
Image source: DexButOnRed
#14 My Boyfriend’s Single Bite Of My Apple
Image source: cloudnineteen99
#15 My Boyfriend : *does The Dishes* The Sink :
Image source: lululock
For instance, rather than saying, “It’s so annoying that you don’t clean up after yourself and I’m stuck washing your dirty dishes,” Ryu offers a more constructive alternative: “I’ve noticed the dishes pile up in the sink. How about we clean them together right after we eat, so they don’t linger and start to smell?”
Of course, that approach only works if both partners are actually willing to engage with the problem. Because there’s a big difference between genuinely not knowing how to do something and repeatedly doing it badly enough that someone else has to take over. Maybe it’s the laundry, the dishes, the trash—or some other seemingly simple task that somehow becomes someone else’s problem. When “I don’t know how” or “you do it quicker, better, faster” becomes a recurring excuse, there’s a name for it: weaponized incompetence.
#16 What It’s Like Living With My Husband
Image source: dasbooshiit
#17 My Husband Puts This Much Food Back In The Fridge To Avoid Doing The Dish
Image source: Mom_of_zameer
#18 How My Boyfriend Packed Up A Moving Box With Kitchen Stuff While I Was At Work
Image source: Late-Style4892
You’ve likely seen the term thrown around on social media over the past few years, but it’s not without its problems. And there’s an important (and perhaps reassuring) distinction clinical psychologist Dr. Jelena Kecmanovic points out in a piece she wrote for The Washington Post: “Not all incompetence is intentional.” Someone might genuinely lack a particular skill, especially if their partner has traditionally taken care of that task. But being unable to do something and being unwilling to learn how are two very different things.
#19 How My Husband Loads The Dishwasher
Image source: strega-nonna
#20 My Boyfriend Uses An Absurd Amount Of Hand Lotion Before Bed Every Night
Image source: 420girly_
#21 This Is My Boyfriends Car. I’ve Circled The Empty Trash Can For Fun
Image source: BitterlyRadiant
And there’s another important distinction: doing something differently isn’t the same as doing it badly. As Kecmanovic puts it, “Both partners should give each other space to do the job as they see fit, even if the kids end up in mismatched outfits or the kitchen doesn’t look exactly the same.” As long as the dishwasher doesn’t have to be repacked altogether, it’s okay if things are stacked a little differently.
The problem comes when “different” becomes “I’ll do it so badly you won’t ask me again,” or when someone repeatedly avoids the task altogether. That’s when a minor difference in habits can go from just mildly infuriating to a much bigger source of resentment—one that’s far harder to laugh off.
#22 The Way My Boyfriend Is Eating This Pie
Image source: Ok-Cover-4137
#23 My Adult Boyfriend Thinks This Counts As Clean (No That’s Not Rust)
Image source: ProfessorShameless
#24 Instead Of Wrapping The Fork In A Napkin And Putting It In His Backpack, By Boyfriend Bends It So That It Fits Into The Tupperware His Lunch Was In. I Was Speechless Upon Discovery
Image source: not_a_hoe_a_nympho
#25 I Have Really Bad Allergies. Woke Up At My Boyfriends House Thinking I Had A Cold
Image source: Careless-Dirt4271
#26 My Boyfriend ‘Helpfully’ Put My Expensive Indoor Plants Outside For “Fresh Air”, And They Got Irreparably Sunburnt :(
Image source: Failingunistudent_
#27 My Husband’s Vile Gaming Chair That He Refuses To Part With
Image source: anon
#28 Where My Husband Dumps His Dirty Clothes vs. Where The Laundry Basket Is
Image source: ChickHarpoon
#29 How My Husband Leaves The Fuel Tank
Image source: One_Lawfulness_7105
#30 Husband’s Bedside Table That I Am Making A Point Of Not Doing For Him
Image source: bexindisbelief
#31 This Is How My Husband Opens The Bread If I Don’t Get To It First. Just Rips A Hole In The Bag And Leaves It Open Like This Too
Image source: JaguarAncient
#32 The Husband Used My Favorite Knife As A Garden Tool
Image source: ColoradoCrazyChicken
#33 My Boyfriend Lovingly Insists On Cooking Dinner On Mondays, But Ends Up Leaving All Of His Dishes And Mess Behind Because He Has To Leave For His Weekly Chess Meet Up
Image source: [deleted]
#34 Safari On My Boyfriend’s Phone
Image source: burnerakcount
#35 How My Boyfriend Leaves His Coffee Cup Every Morning
Image source: BaahMcDuck
#36 Wow What A Great Husband…….🤦♂️
Image source: [deleted]
#37 My Husband Always Microwaves The Butter, Uses The Soft Center And Then Puts It Back In The Fridge
Image source: playnmt
#38 According To My Boyfriend, His Toothbrush Does Not Need To Be Changed
Image source: ihadanightmarewithu
#39 Instead Of Letting Me Know His Shoes Are Dirty, My Husband Just Buys A New Pair And Hides His “Old” Ones
These are from the last 5-6 months. I regularly (try to) clean shoes every few months. Ridiculous behavior.
Edit: to clarify, we’re both men(gay). I enjoy cleaning! Love language is acts of service and I like clean shoes. Husband used to run, but hasn’t in years, prior to covid. I’m not sure why he does this, I’ve asked him. I don’t police him, I just think it’s excessive especially in this economy.
Image source: acider17
#40 My 6’ Husband Hung This Mirror Up Based Solely On His Height
Image source: jennfromdablock
#41 Even The Comments Are Clocking Onto His Weaponised Incompetence
Image source: Dumb_Velvet
#42 This Is How Much Ice Cream My Boyfriend Left Me
Image source: This_is_fine8
#43 Boyfriend Attempts Bathroom Organization
Image source: Powerful-Can6505
#44 Sometimes, I Think About How Much I Love My Boyfriend. Then He Does Stuff Like This
Image source: [deleted]
#45 My Boyfriend Takes Half Pieces Of The Mentos Gum Because The Whole Ones Are “Too Strong”
Image source: AngleRelative4683
#46 The Way My Boyfriend Placed The Toilet Paper Roll This Morning…
Image source: gizell
#47 Husband Left This For Me
Image source: tungstencoil
#48 This Is My Husband Takes On Putting Stuff Away
Image source: ConfuseKouhai
#49 My Husband Overfilled The Dishwasher So Nothing Got Clean Then Got Mad When I Asked How He Expected The Water To Reach Everything
Image source: dillonisstitch
#50 Having A Husband Be Like:
Image source: Old-Dress-3489
#51 Whenever My Husband Opens Something, He Ruins It 🥲
Every time my husband opens something, he destroys the packaging 😩 I went to get something in the kitchen This AM, and saw the pieces of the box sitting on the counter …. I knew right away he ruined the box. Went to see the damage, and it was like this 🥲 I’ve got to remember that I have to open everything myself 😅🙃
Image source: [deleted]
#52 Should I Divorce?
Image source: marissadev
#53 My Husband Mixed Different Ibuprofen Pills Into One Bottle
Image source: pikapril25
#54 My Boyfriend, Who Doesn’t Buy Any Of The Groceries, Decided To Use Multiple Pounds Of Chicken In A Cooler Instead Of The Bag Of Ice We Have
Image source: cariwinkle
#55 My Boyfriend Forgot To Buy Shower Curtain Rings
Image source: [deleted]
#56 My Boyfriends Food Cupboard 😳 I Think He Must Upend His Shopping Bags Direct In The Cupboard Rather Than Unpack
Image source: lellielellelelle
#57 Sisters Boyfriend Lost His Wallet Before Leaving To Go To His Moms
Image source: EducationalQuiet1052
#58 My Boyfriend Puts The Butter Away Like This In The Fridge Door. Fully Exposed And Touching The Fridge I Haven’t Washed In Months
Image source: How_you_like_meow
#59 Recently Moved In With My Boyfriend Who Has A Habit Of Leaving His Clothes On The Floor, I Asked Him To Put His Jeans Away In His Closet And This Is What I Found Later
Image source: Mallll4
#60 Husband Didn’t Realize There Was A Glass Cover On The Propane Stove In Fil’s Camper
I’m genuinely in shock that this happened. FIL isn’t mad, just disappointed. He sent the dude money in pity so he could go get food somewhere else.
Image source: sleepyb_spooky
#61 When My Husband Puts The Dishes Away
Image source: SirCornyWeaver
#62 My Boyfriend Made Me Coffee The Other Day
Image source: farachun
#63 I Asked My Boyfriend To Open My Makeup Remover Wipes
Image source: Grouchy-Piece8966
#64 How My Boyfriend Folds Socks Versus How They Should Be Folded
Image source: sehwyl
#65 Husband Only Put Icing On His Piece Of Cake
Image source: cassadilly2012
#66 How My Husband Cut The Pie
Image source: Mimi4Stotch
#67 Thanks Hubby
Image source: shabangabang26
#68 My Husband Mowed Over My Pumpkins
In late June I sprouted my own pumpkin seeds with my 3yr old son. We’ve been so excited to see the pumpkin plant grow and thrive. My husband decided to mow the lawn yesterday, along with the only fruitful part of our plant. He thought the trellising vines with buds were “overgrowth”
Image source: arunningturtle
#69 Where My Hubby Chose To Stack His Shoes When He Tidied Up
Image source: Babislug
#70 Left Husband Alone For 2 Minutes
He needed some rope to fix a roof rack. Handed it over and it went from this to this in under 2 minutes. How is this even possible?
Image source: Turbulent-Pension-31
#71 The Way My Boyfriend Wears Socks Around The House
Image source: Trippytrickster
#72 Went To Get Some Ice Cream And My Boyfriend Left Me This. In Case I “Needed A Pick Me Up But Didn’t Want A Bunch Of Ice Cream.”
Image source: olive711
#73 My Boyfriend Put My Nintendo Switch Through The Washing Machine
I was going to cry but he said he’s going to buy me a new one this week and treat me to dinner so i managed to suck my tears back lol. luckily the joycons weren’t attached so that’s a bonus.
Image source: pr3ttypup
#74 Weaponized Incompetence Being Passed Off As “Joke”
Image source: MistakeWonderful9178
#75 Out Of Dishwasher Tabs…i Guess My Husband Didn’t Get The Memo On Dishsoap -_-
Image source: Reasonable_Horror500
#76 My Husbands Hair Tie
Image source: vdub319
Follow Us