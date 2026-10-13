Woman Has The Audacity To Make BF Pay For Her Friend’s Vacation After She Kicked Him Off Of It

Whoever said that money can’t buy happiness had probably never booked a dream vacation to the Maldives, Zanzibar, Greece or some other gorgeous destination. For many of us, being able to pull off such trips takes a fair amount of planning, saving and commitment. And when it’s a bunch of people together, sometimes the holiday never even leaves the group chat.
A woman and her two friends got as far as booking the hotel for their girls trip. When one of them dropped out, the woman invited her boyfriend to take her place. But after paying for his share of the deposit and applying for leave, the boyfriend says he was uninvited. His partner then demanded that forks out more money so that she can have a good time with friends.
It’s a big deal when the girls trip actually makes it out of the group chat
Asad Photo Maldives / Pexels (not the actual photo)
But one woman seemingly made that happen at the expense of her relationship, by trying to trick her boyfriend into paying
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
“Money doesn’t just influence what you can afford… it shapes how you build a life together”: an expert’s advice
Money can’t buy love but it can buy a vacation. That doesn’t mean one partner should be expected to pay for the other’s friends to have a good time. Experts warn that financial stress continues to be one of the most significant sources of tension in relationships.
“Your money habits are part of who you are,” says Stian De Witt, CFP®, Executive Head of Financial Planning at advisory firm NMG Benefits. “When partners understand each other’s financial mindset – whether one’s a saver and the other’s a natural spender, they’re better equipped to make decisions that support both the relationship and their long-term goals.”
De Witt adds it’s not about agreeing on everything; it’s about creating clarity, fairness, and a shared direction.
Dr. Theresa E. DiDonato, a social psychologist and a professor of psychology at Loyola University Maryland, explains that financial compatibility isn’t about making the same amount of money or coming from the same amount of money.
“It’s about people’s approach to money,” says the expert. “Think about the many joint money decisions and personal money decisions that people in relationships make. Highly compatible people argue less frequently about money; less compatible partners argue more.”
De Witt notes that money doesn’t just influence what you can afford as a couple – it shapes how you build a life together.
He advises couples to be honest and transparent, warning that financial infidelity can be as damaging as emotional infidelity. “Transparency creates trust,” says De Witt. “When partners plan together, set goals together, and openly share financial realities, it becomes easier to stay aligned and avoid surprises.”
On the topic of goals, De Witt suggests you create and plan for goals that excite both partners. For example, a dream trip, a first home, or a future family. He says that shared financial goals bring couples closer.
“When you plan together, you’re not just talking about money – you’re talking about your hopes, timelines and priorities. This promotes deeper communication and a stronger bond.”
Many felt the man should rethink his relationship, with some warning that his girlfriend is using him
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