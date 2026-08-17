Guy Chooses Kind Bestie Over Conniving BF, Relationship Unravels As BF’s Dark Secrets Spill Out

They say friends are the family we choose, and my grandma was the one who really introduced me to that idea. She always told me to pick my friends wisely because most of them stay with us for eternity and have a huge influence on our lives.
Speaking of friendships, this guy chose his bestie when he realized that his boyfriend was plotting against her at work. After he ratted out his partner, the man was fired, but it revealed all his dark secrets and real motives about their relationship! Here’s how all the drama went down…
More info: Reddit
Rock-solid friendships can be pretty rare, as not many people stand by you when you need them to
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When the poster was disowned by his family for being gay, his best friend helped him with finances, housing, and therapy
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She also gave him a job as her driver/assistant after college, and he met his boyfriend there, who worked in her family business
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However, he was shocked that his boyfriend hated her and plotted to take her down after their clash, despite the poster’s protests
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After he told her the truth, his boyfriend was fired, and he asked him to choose between his friend and job, or him
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The poster realized his boyfriend’s true motives, as the guy had been using him to get a promotion and information about his friend
Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77
When the guy left the heartbroken poster, his friend came to support him yet again, and he felt glad that he chose her in the end
In today’s story, the original poster (OP) was disowned by his religious family when he was 19, all because he was gay. Well, he had to drop out of college and take up multiple jobs to sustain himself, but his best friend, “Claire,” was a big help with finances and housing. She also paid for his therapy, and then got him a job as her driver/assistant after she completed college.
The author had no clue that she was so rich, but felt grateful for all she had done for him. Also, he met “Jack,” who worked for Claire’s family business, and the two started going out. The drama started 1.5 years into their relationship, when our guy found out that Jack hated Claire. He thought she was a spoiled brat, and after the 2 of them clashed, he plotted against her.
The shocked OP was in disbelief when he heard Jack’s plan and begged him not to go through with it. Much to his dismay, he realized that his pleading had no effect whatsoever, so he spilled the truth to Claire. Their relationship escalated quickly as Jack was fired. He accused the author of choosing Claire and gave him an ultimatum to end their friendship and quit his job, or lose his boyfriend.
Well, he soon gave a heartbreaking update as he questioned Jack’s intentions about their relationship. It turned out that he had only used the poster to get a promotion and information about Claire. After he left, the only friend that our guy could turn to was Claire, and as always, she was there for him. He definitely felt thankful for choosing her over the toxic guy.
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Our protagonist must be really traumatized after all the drama. To get deeper insights into the matter, Bored Panda pulled in Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor, for an interview. She explained that realizing a relationship was a lie and you were just used for personal gain causes severe emotional shock, extreme betrayal, and a loss of trust.
She added that this painful experience can shatter your sense of reality and leave lasting emotional and mental scars. “When someone takes advantage of you, the fallout goes way deeper than just feeling temporarily upset. It can genuinely shake your mental health to its core. This might manifest as symptoms of PTSD, depression, and anxiety,” our expert noted.
Prof. Lobo claimed that there were a lot of major traumatizing experiences in the poster’s life. From being disowned by his family to being betrayed by his partner, these experiences can trigger feelings of hopelessness in anyone. This can lead to low self-esteem, where some people even feel unworthy of love, she commented.
“Seeking professional help at the right time helps, even if the recovery from this betrayal is long and harrowing. The best way to heal is to accept who they really were, cut off their access to your life, and start pouring all that time and energy back into taking care of yourself,” Prof. Lobo concluded.
Well, just like netizens, I am glad that the poster had Claire to lean on during his most tormenting times. Anyway, that’s it from our end, dear readers, but what are your thoughts about the story? Feel free to share them with us in the comments below!
While netizens instantly called out the poster’s boyfriend, they really appreciated the woman for being such an awesome friend
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