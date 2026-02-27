Woman Wonders If Her Conversations With Boss Were Inappropriate After Boyfriend Loses It

Many a relationship has hit the rocks because someone decided to sleep with their co-worker, secretary, or boss. It’s a tale as old as time. Often, the evidence comes to light through text messages that were never meant to be found. The rest, as they say, is history.
When a guy read an exchange between his girlfriend and her new manager, he completely lost it and immediately broke up with her. But in a bizarre twist, the woman claims she was merely asking her boss whether she could work remotely due to a family emergency. She’s even shared screenshots of the conversation online. Netizens are divided.
To him, it’s as clear as day: his girlfriend has been sleeping with her boss, and these text messages prove it
But the GF claims it’s merely a professional exchange and has uploaded screenshots as evidence
Here are the texts from her boyfriend, so that you can be the judge….
She then shared screenshots of the text exchange between her and her boss
More people admit to sleeping with a boss than you might think, and some are doing it for the money
It turns out that sleeping with a boss isn’t as uncommon as some might think. In fact, 28% have done it – that’s according to a survey conducted by HR platform Zety. And those are only the ones who are willing to admit to doing so.
When Zety asked respondents why they (quite literally) mixed business with pleasure, most (66.6%) simply said they were attracted to him or her. Just over half of respondents did it for “a good time,” while 21.8% couldn’t resist the attraction of “power.”
But here’s where things get interesting… 12% of people who got down and dirty with a boss admitted they did it to get a pay raise! 11% were after a larger bonus, and the same percentage were hoping for a promotion. Additional vacation or sick days, helping a colleague get a raise, and helping a friend get hired also made it onto the list of reasons.
For many, the tryst with a boss wasn’t a one-night affair. 40% of respondents admitted it happened again. And more than 25% said they wound up forming an intimate relationship with their boss. A fifth noted that their boss’s attitude toward them changed for the better.
“There were other positive effects from this situation, including a pay raise (15 percent), promotion (13 percent), and a larger bonus (8 percent), but it wasn’t always good news,” reveals Zety. “Some reported that their colleagues started rumors about the tryst (11 percent), HR had to get involved (just shy of 8 percent), and 3 percent shared that they received a demotion as a result.”
While some may see dating or sleeping with a boss as an office romance, experts warn that this is often far from the truth.
“It is about power, pressure, and coercion,” warns William K. Phillips, the founder of New York legal firm Phillips & Associates. Phillips says that consent in these situations is an illusion, and it’s exactly how harassment happens in offices, restaurants, and beyond.
The legal expert explains that the power imbalance is what makes consent an illusion. “The same person who sends you late-night texts is also filling out your performance review. The same person who calls you ‘amazing’ is also deciding whether you get a raise or a write-up,” he warns. “That is not romance. That is power.”
Many were left as confused as the woman, while some had fears for her safety
A few people picked up flirty signs in the messages and felt they were “unprofessional”
