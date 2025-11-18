5-Year-Old Boy Who Shattered 3,500-Year-Old Artefact In Museum Invited Back For Special Tour

A curious five-year-old boy, who wrecked a 3,500-year-old piece of history at a museum in Israel, was invited back for a special tour with his family.
The unexpected turn of events began when the family took a trip to the the Hecht Museum in Haifa on August 23.
On the seemingly ordinary Friday, the young museum visitor innocently gave the ancient vessel a gentle tug, causing the rare Canaanite jar to come crashing down in pieces.
The 3,500-year-old pottery was a rare Bronze Age jar, dating from 2200 to 1500 BC. Pottery items like these are usually found broken or incomplete when unearthed during archaeological digs. Hence, the jar broken by the boy was particularly unique because of how well-preserved it had been for thousands of years.
The ancient jar, believed to have been used for storing and transporting local supplies like wine and olive oil, offers a fascinating glimpse into the daily life of the Canaanite people. Dating back to a time before the Biblical figures King David and King Solomon, it represents a distinct era of the Canaan region along the eastern Mediterranean coast.
Showcased at the entrance of Hecht Museum, the jar was being openly displayed without any protective glass because the museum believes there is a “special charm” in having ancient relics on display without any “obstructions,” according to BBC.
But this also paved the way for the little boy to make a unique contribution to the museum’s own history.
His father, Alex, said the child was “curious about what was inside” and “pulled the jar slightly.” The artifact then fell and smashed into pieces, leaving the father “in shock.”
Instead of reacting with frustration, the Hecht Museum saw an opportunity to turn the situation into a learning experience. They invited the boy and his family back for a special tour because the jar was not “intentionally damaged” by the young visitor.
“There are instances where display items are intentionally damaged, and such cases are treated with great severity, including involving the police,” said Lihi Laszlo from the museum said. “In this case, however, this was not the situation. The jar was accidentally damaged by a young child visiting the museum, and the response will be accordingly.”
Since it was a “rare incident,” the museum said they would continue their tradition of displaying items “without barriers or glass walls” whenever possible.
Dr. Inbal Rivlin, director of the museum, confirmed to The Times of Israel that the family would be taking up the invitation and returning to the museum once the 3,500-year-old jar is restored.
Alex said he was “relieved” to see the artifact being restored but was still “sorry” that the jar “will no longer be the same item.”
