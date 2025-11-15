Hey Pandas, What Did You Fail At? (Closed)

Share down below!
#1
life
#2
Time management. Again and again.
#3
I tried to stick a ton of tape on my feet and hands to try to climb the wall. Guess what happened.
#4
Mom was getting an IV in the emergency room, we were worried she might have a seizure since there were signs (She was fine in the end). My mom and I were joking with the nurse that I can’t look at needles and she asked if I’m prone to fainting. I said I never fainted getting bloodwork so an IV isn’t so bad as long as I don’t look at it. The nurse just nodded and started working on the line for my mom. I was focusing on some gas tanks on the side and realized I really need to take a sh*t (Later found out that symtpoms of fainting in rare cases may actually make you sh*t your pants). I calmly asked the nurse if there was a bathroom and she just goes “Yea, just behind me!” But she looked up at me and immediately changed her tone of voice “Are you going to faint?” and I’m like “Naaaaaaaaaaah” and it only took me a single step before passing out and faceplanting the door. I’d say that was a major fail on my end. They told me it was perfectly normal and I thought the nurses were just saying that to cheer me up, but while I was given crackers and some water to gain back some strength, a six foot tall body builder next to me passed out from getting an IV himself. They weren’t kidding…
#5
Once, I tried to get out of a beanbag chair and faceplanted on the wall.
#6
You know that phrase “you don’t fail when you don’t succeed, you fail when you give up,” something like that?
Well, I gave up on millions of things that I tried, like various sports, arts, hobbies, etc.
#7
ohhh the material i have…… once in P.E i had to do push ups so i did like 17 and then just face planted onto the floor. i failed math class, and i fail all social interaction i attempt, i failed at remembering all the other things i have failed at.
#8
School
#9
Walking in a straight line. Not at a DUI test; any time. I’ve bumped into solid air.
#10
i wall on a climbing wall and almost fell back
#11
My math test ;P
#12
When I got out of my bottom braces, I was given a retainer. At first, I thought that one of the the things equipped to the retainer was the retainer itself. It did not fit on me, so I had to drive up to Colorado Springs to get it fit. It turned out that I was trying to wear the mold of my bottom teeth, and that the retainer was on top of it. I did get Chinese food after though.
#13
When I was four, I insisted on getting ice cream and eating it outside in the middle of a Canadian winter. You can probably see how that went.
#14
i was trying to make ramen with the stove and I somehow set 3 rags on fire. now i only make ramen with the microwave. :)
#15
Yeah I ain’t gonna go there
#16
I’ve failed at so many things, including remembering one of them.
#17
I was making pasta one evening and when I was pouring the boiling water out of the pot it splashed onto my thigh. Was not fun, stood under cold water for like 20min. But I’m okay now because of that.
#18
I failed Algebra. During the first class, I discovered we would use different signs to represent perfectly viable signs for inane reasons. Lost all interest in that hog-wash.
#19
right now (and we all did at one point in time) MATH THAT ONE SUBJECT WE ALL FAIL AT
#20
I failed 2 classes already in my freshman year in high school that is disappointing, but that was for the 1st semester I am already in my 2nd semester and this time I will actually try doing my work for the other 2 classes I did not pass and those classes were (Culinary and band) so sad oh well ill try my best now.
#21
I slipped at the ice skating rink and badly hurt my face, so I had to get an ice pack for the bruise.
Freakin’ ice.
#22
It’s not me, but my friend at making ramen correctly. so we sitting, playing minecraft at his house and he wanted ramen and he didn’t want to fill it up in the sink, he had cup ramen, and he a pop, so he fill the cup ramen with pop and put it the microwave. three minutes, he ate it and said it was good. i said, i’m going to lay in the snow for a while.
#23
i fail at liking school
#24
I attempted to do a undertale speedrun.
I failed so miserably…
#25
Trusting people it’s also not my fault everyone is faker then Kylie jenners lips
#26
I was making batter for chicken once, and the batter wasn’t thickening up like it was supposed to…so I kept adding more (what I thought was) flour. Turned out (after cooking the chicken) I realized I used powdered sugar instead of flour. Sweetest tasting chicken I ever had!
#27
I can’t write straight on a blank page, I need lines
#28
Self love
#29
got out of a chair and slipped on the ground and fell down
#30
not staying up on my phone all night, until 4 am…
#31
I have failed at a lot, marriages, life, parenting, you name it. BUT I refuse to let it get to me because now that I’m older I realize that I DIDN’T fail at any thing, I just made mistakes, My marriages, I didn’t fail, they did, they broke the promises, I tried to make it work, it didn’t but I learned what I want in life and now I have the perfect fiance, perfect as in exactly what I want and need. Life, it took me almost 40 years to buy my own home and get my finances in order, but I learned and now I own my own home and am killing it. Parenting, they don’t come with a manual. But now that my kids are grown / late teens, I see what amazing human beings they are and I know I did something RIGHT. Ex: my Oldest – 19 just bought someone gas the other day just to pay it forward and that man told her “your momma sure raised you right God bless you.” So in the end we don’t FAIL we make mistakes and its what we choose to learn from them. I didn’t fail… I succeeded at finding what didn’t work.
#32
accidentally burned a pineapple …
#33
Being my mother’s perfect daughter.
#34
Keeping my room clean. I cleaned it THREE days ago, and its already to the point where i cant see the freaking floor. Lmaooooooooo, help me
#35
So the other day I was trying to make a fort for my brother and HE kept pulling it down ON PURPOSE and then called me a failure then dropped his legos and said sh*t and mind you he is 7 with autism… so yeah he got in big trouble
#36
Way too much stuff.
#37
Happiness
…
#38
Growing to 5’1″ Kidding (sorta). I failed at keeping 90% of my New Year’s resolutions.
#39
Finishing this sent———
#40
One time I tried to do a front flip in my trampoline, and I kneed myself in the nose.
#41
I always tell people I’m the product of my accomplishments and failures. They make me who I am today. I wouldn’t give them back…and there were some doozies.
#42
EVERYTHING. Seriously I’m a one woman s**t show.
#43
As a teenager, I worked in fast food. One night, while cleaning up, I dropped a cup into the French fry machine that I had just turned off. I reached all the way to the bottom to get it before realizing what I was doing. I, instantly, took my arm out and stuck it in the ice machine before pain took over. My arm turned brown but didn’t blister and slowly peeled off. I got the cup though ! A few years later, my younger brother did the same thing making donuts.
#44
Trying to have good mental health :P (I’m getting better tho :D)
#45
I failed at being the best girlfriend/person i could be…
#46
A working skeleton (ehlers danlos)
#47
Failed (and still fail) at getting up on my own from the floor or on my back without something to prop me up. All my weight goes to my legs and belly, aka the longest and heaviest parts of my body.
#48
Relationships
#49
failed at being committed to skateboarding tricks.
#50
Can’t even begin to tell. I have ADD (Attention deficit disorder) so school and focusing. I have this weird sleep disorder called (Maybe you have heard of it) Reading in bed. I also have a special talent to stub toes on walls that I’m not even close to, falling up or down the stairs, tripping on air, and basically having the worst of luck for one week out of every two months. there are no more Band-Aids when it is clumsy week. ….I am forgetting something…… oh yes….as number one on here said, Life.
#51
I feel in love with the dream of being a star gymnast, after a year of wasted time and money i gave up.
#52
Sports, being athletic, basically anything that involves moving
#53
playing gituar
#54
Physics and Algebra sophomore year. Aced them junior year!
#55
Spelking ad grammers.
#56
standing up on a horse and going over a jump. one broken arm later
#57
1 step away from getting awarded then giving up and starting all over again.
#58
I failed manual arts. You know the easy a subject? Yeah. It is the only thing i have ever failed.
#59
I failed my Duke Of Edinburgh Award Scheme.
I later failed my first week at secretarial college and was the only one out of about sixty students to have to resit it. I was so upset, but ended up doing quite well.
#60
I am always failing on talking to others
#61
Accidentally caused a space station to deorbit.
#62
I tried going back home and pulling it off in front of the cops after having one too many. I threw up on one of them.
#63
Driving a stick shift
#64
Nevermind in fifth grade I was playing kickball and I went to kick the ball but my foot stepped on it and I fell like Charlie Brown and was knocked out for a few seconds. I failed to kick a ball.
#65
Definitely, parallel parking in the driver’s license test. Twice, for the record! Now I think I can do it. Thankfully there are cars with parking sensors and cameras now!
#66
I failed at drawing a person T-T I’m terrible at drawing. The only thing I can draw well is Among Us.
#67
Finding the right thing to say to people in the comments.
#68
I fail at talking to people- mostly boys… -_-
Also at time management and attempting to not annoy my siblings.
#69
My dreams. I have a somewhat stable life, but I have had to give up on almost everything I enjoyed to get here. I love to laze, to daydream, to read fiction and to paint. Unfortunately, my job and family duties do not leave much time for me to pursue these things. So, I stay up late at night to compensate. Which impacts my day. FML
#70
Trying to get the sack. I don’t understand it. I must be doing something wrong. (joke)
I failed at staying young.
#71
the splits… and school
#72
1: braking my bike. 2: concentrating at school. 3: stopping my cat from practicing murder. 4: keeping my peppermint plant alive
#73
Life.
#74
i fail at leaving my cranky sister for 24 hours.
#75
Finding answers to long questions on Google. Everyone should have that problem. XD
#76
Life
#77
I failed as a mother.
#78
I utterly failed at returning to bedside ICU nursing (which I’d done for 22 years) after I spend almost 9 years as a stroke program administrator. When I saw that the care I was trying to provide was potentially placing patients at risk, I came home and sobbed like I hadn’t since I lost my first wife.
Then I contacted my manager to arrange a graceful exit from the position.
This was in March. It still hurts, and I’m still job-hunting.
#79
walking
#80
Making mac n cheese……. My house reeked for hours.
#81
i fail at failing to eat :DD
#82
Dark souls! The only game I have given up trying to beat.
#83
I honestly can’t think of anything except for when I got a really bad grade in math
Follow Us