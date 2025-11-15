11-Year-Old Brazilian Boy Bathes Stray Dogs On Saturdays To Increase Their Chance At Being Adopted

There are so many abandoned animals that are looking for a home—luckily, we are able to change that. Even the smallest gestures like offering food to a stray dog make a big difference, and of course, taking a new furry family member into your home will forever change the life of the puppy as well as your own.
Thiago, an 11-year-old Brazilian boy, knows this well and is doing his part very seriously. The boy has created a project called “Sou de rua mas to limpinho” (I’m homeless but I’m clean), where he goes out into the streets of his town Antônio Prado looking for stray dogs to bathe them and prepare them for adoption.
Thiago clearly has a huge love for animals and sets a great example for many people. The boy also has a hard time accepting the fact that many animals are born just to be raised to feed people and doesn’t eat any meat products for that reason.
Thiago’s father Eduardo told Bored Panda: “The project idea was born at the end of 2020. It’s his idea too, where he intended to bathe the stray dogs, decorate them, perfume them and then return them to the street. So that people would see them more pleasantly and thus have more chances of adoption. He dedicates Saturdays to bathing the dogs that were rescued and are available for adoption, I take the photos because a photo of quality increases the chances of adoption of dogs. To date, his project has given 47 baths to stray animals.”
Meet Thiago, the 11-year-old creator of the project “Sou de rua mas to limpinho” (I’m homeless but I’m clean)
The boy bathes stray dogs and prepares them for adoption
Thiago often works with local shops that donate animal care products like shampoo or snacks
Thiago came up with the idea for his project at the end of 2020 and has since dedicated Saturdays to taking care of stray dogs
The boy’s dad Eduardo helps by taking pictures of the dogs to increase their chances of getting adopted
Thiago has already bathed lots of dogs and shares photos of them on his Instagram account
Thiago is a vegetarian because he has a hard time accepting the fact that many animals are born just to be raised to feed people
The 11-year-old is a great example for all of us to try harder and change the lives of abandoned animals
