Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters

Seoul-based illustrator Soo Min Kim has made a habit of turning the iconic mermaid on Starbucks’ paper coffee cups into both fantastic and mundane characters.

Kim, who uses both markers and paint, clearly has a lively and healthy imagination. His variations on the mermaid comment on everyday life, make philosophical statements, or simply turn the mermaid into a fearsome death-robot.

More info: fseo.co.kr | BlogspotFacebook | Youtube (h/t: kotaku, designtaxi)

Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters
Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters

