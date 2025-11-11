Illustrator Doodles On Starbucks Cups To Turn Mermaid Into Various Characters

Seoul-based illustrator Soo Min Kim has made a habit of turning the iconic mermaid on Starbucks’ paper coffee cups into both fantastic and mundane characters.
Kim, who uses both markers and paint, clearly has a lively and healthy imagination. His variations on the mermaid comment on everyday life, make philosophical statements, or simply turn the mermaid into a fearsome death-robot.
More info: fseo.co.kr | Blogspot | Facebook | Youtube (h/t: kotaku, designtaxi)
