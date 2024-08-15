Bowen Yang Shares SNL Host’s Troubling Behavior and Memorable Sketch Failures

After over five years on Saturday Night Live (SNL), Bowen Yang has shared numerous stages with a variety of A-list actors, pop stars, and even athletes. However, Yang revealed that there is one individual who stands out for all the wrong reasons.
During his appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live last Sunday, alongside his Las Culturistas podcast co-host Matt Rogers, Yang was asked to recount the worst behavior he witnessed from an SNL host.
Yang responded without naming the person involved but still made a memorable point. He mentioned,
This man who … this person, this host made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday during the, before the table-read, because he hated the ideas. The incident clearly made a significant impact as he concluded with a simple but emphatic:
Terrible.
Casting Shadows on Memories
This wasn’t the sole unenjoyable moment for Yang during his SNL journey. He narrated another instance involving a sketch with The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri. The duo conceived a live sketch set in an elevator where characters suggested making out because the elevator got stuck. However, things took an unexpected turn.
Then, for some reason, it got turned into a pre-tape under our noses, and we had to adapt to that, Yang elaborated.
The pre-taped format didn’t yield the desired outcome. Reflecting on it, Yang said,
It just didn’t go as well as I had hoped, and you just deal with it…comedy’s subjective; you never know how it’s gonna play in front of a specific audience. But it’s fine; you let it roll off your back.
Behind-The-Scenes Controversies
While Yang discreetly kept the problematic host’s identity under wraps, not all SNL cast members have shown leniency. In 2018, Pete Davidson openly criticized fellow SNL veteran Chevy Chase on The Howard Stern Show, calling him a "genuinely bad, racist person".
The anticipation builds for SNL’s 50th season set to premiere in September. Among the highlights is cast alum Maya Rudolph returning to portray Vice President Kamala Harris during the concluding stages of the 2024 presidential race. As for Bowen Yang, fans can look forward to seeing him alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming movie adaptation of Broadway’s Wicked, slated for release in November.
