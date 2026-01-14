Bullied Employee Nitpicked By Boss Daily, Suddenly Wants To Be Besties After Learning Her Ethnicity

Fishermen used to say that a fish rots from the head down, and this statement actually applies to anything and any company in business. Indeed, no matter how great the office team is, a toxic boss can ruin any atmosphere. And here’s further proof.
Today, we present a story from the user u/Physical_Buyer_7311, who was literally on the verge of tears from her obnoxious boss’s regular nagging when just a single revelation about her ethnic roots one day caused the manager to do a complete 180. However, let’s not get ahead of ourselves and go on reading.
In fact, any nice atmosphere in the workplace could be ruined by an obnoxious boss, so this story is more proof of this fact
Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The author of the post works in the hospitality industry, and her boss had been nitpicking at her from the very first working day
Image credits: teksomolika / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The boss used to berate her for wearing “inappropriate” clothes, shoes, and whatnot
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Then one day, the boss found out that the author has Syrian roots and did a complete 180 in her attitude toward her
Image credits: Physical_Buyer_7311
Apparently, the boss wrongly assumed that the author was Muslim, but anyway, she kept behaving inappropriately towards other employees
The original poster (OP) recounts how she recently started a job in the hospitality industry and encountered some bizarre behavior from her boss. That woman regularly criticized our heroine’s clothing – for example, for wearing black slacks. Not a day went by without her receiving a reprimand from the boss.
And then, one day, everything changed. The author was talking to a colleague of hers, who was originally from India (like her boss), and revealed her ethnicity. The original poster’s parents came to America from Syria, and apparently, the colleague later told the boss about this conversation.
Literally at the next meeting, she approached the OP and declared that she hadn’t even known she was Arab, and that now she understood why our heroine wore the clothes she did. Apparently, the boss was implying that the OP was Muslim, even though in fact she wasn’t. However, from then on, the woman began receiving nothing but praise from the boss – even when she once wore those “hapless” black slacks…
Meanwhile, the boss continued to behave completely inappropriately toward other employees. For example, she even made provocative advances toward another female employee. The woman, however, didn’t show up for work the next day. “Apparently, it was due to a no-call-no-show,” the OP says.
The author contacted the ex-colleague, who honestly admitted that after that, she just felt uncomfortable working at that company. Well, our heroine also feels quite uneasy, despite the manager’s changed attitude toward her. But at the moment, the author has no further job options, and so she simply decided to ask netizens for advice on what to do.
Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Apparently, the so-called availability heuristic was at play in this situation – when people lack detailed information on a matter, they tend to draw conclusions and generalizations based on what they know or assume. For example, given that most people in the Middle East are Muslim, the boss could’ve made an incorrect assumption.
At the same time, in Syria, for example, there is a significant Druze community, who are ethnically Arab but practice their own religion. Incidentally, a large number of Druze, approximately 50,000 people, currently live in the United States. Also, around 10% of Syria’s population is actually Christian, and many also emigrated to the U.S. in recent decades.
In any case, regardless of the original poster’s ethnicity or religion, any discrimination against employees is completely unacceptable. Especially cases of outright harassment, which, according to the author, occurred with the employee who resigned soon after.
At the same time, unfortunately, statistical data by HR Acuity shows that, for example, in 2023, over half of all employees countrywide were in fact exposed to workplace harassment or misconduct. Bosses continue to exploit the fact that many employees have to tolerate injustice and a toxic work environment just to keep their jobs.
Many people in the comments couldn’t believe that such a thing was even possible in the modern world and expressed outrage at this inappropriate behavior by the author’s manager. “Your boss has tons of issues,” someone wrote reasonably. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this case? Should the author report the boss to HR, or let it go as is? Please feel free to drop your thoughts in the comments.
Most commenters were just bewildered by this case, urging the author to report the manager to HR anyway
