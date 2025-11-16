Vegetarian Can’t Stop Fellow Passenger From Eating Meat Next To Her, Involves The Cabin Crew

The relationship between meat eaters and vegetarians can sometimes be a contentious one, with both sides holding strong beliefs about their diets. However, it is important for both groups to coexist peacefully and respect each other’s decisions, as everyday life is full of situations where they have to interact.
Recently, Redditor FlightStatus0 had a long fight and they needed to refuel themselves. So they got a burger and started eating it in their seat. However, their plane neighbor was a vegetarian, and the lady didn’t appreciate this one bit. Eventually, it got so bad that she even called the cabin crew to make them put away the meal!
Unsure of the way they handled themselves, FlightStatus0 told the whole story to the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’ asking to evaluate their actions. Here’s what they wrote.
A meat eater picked up a burger for their long flight, but the vegetarian sitting next to them said she couldn’t bear the smell
Image credits: Suhyeon Choi (not the actual photo)
So they got info a fight about it
Image credits: Josh Duke (not the actual photo)
Image credits: u/Flightstatus0
One reason it is important for meat eaters and vegetarians to get along is that dietary preferences are a personal choice. People choose to eat meat or not eat meat for a variety of reasons, including cultural traditions, religious beliefs, health concerns, and ethical values. It is not up to one group to judge or criticize the choices of another group. Instead, it is important to respect and tolerate the choices of others, even if they differ from our own.
Another reason it is important for meat eaters and vegetarians to get along is that it promotes understanding and open-mindedness. By learning about and understanding each other’s perspectives and motivations, we can broaden our own viewpoints and become more accepting of others. This helps to create a more cohesive and harmonious society, where people of all backgrounds and beliefs can live together in harmony.
Ultimately, the importance of meat eaters and vegetarians getting along comes down to respect and tolerance. By respecting each other’s choices and being open to different viewpoints, we can create a more inclusive and harmonious society for all.
