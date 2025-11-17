Gen X’ers Share The Unglamorous Adult Things They Love To Do, Here Are 30 Of The Most Relatable

A horrible part of growing up that many people never talk about is the fact that you will, inevitably, discover that you actually like something you detested as a child, or even worse, that your parents are ultimately vindicated about some “absurd” opinion they held.
Well, one netizen was curious to hear from Generation X, now that they are all firmly into adulthood, what activities, experiences, and things they discovered that they actually liked. So bookmark this article if you have skeptical children, otherwise, get comfortable as you scroll, be sure to upvote your favorite “things” and comment your thoughts below.
#1
When you get all your errands/chores done during the week so you can spend the weekend doing jack s**t is what I live for. Great feeling.
#2
The unutterable joy of having all your errands line up to be on the same side of town
#3
I have nothing to do today and this is THRILLING.
#4
My kids are grown. I’m done adulting. I just smoked some weed and walked to the gym today. I did run the dishwasher though.
#5
You people are weird. I need to see what the colony of woodpeckers are up to.
#6
Just wait, you haven’t felt the satisfaction or excitement at getting a *good* pair of socks for Christmas or your Birthday, yet. It’s on par with a quality pillow or super soft bed sheets.
#7
The knew I fully settled into my forties when I was so excited about how well my steam mop cleaned my kitchen tile floor.
#8
I found my favorite garbage bags at the store today. Bought all three packages they had because I’m bitter they were out the last couple times I was there. I had to use a different brand and that’s unacceptable.
#9
Yep. I’ve got an excursion planned with a friend to go scope out a new grocery store that opened in my neighbourhood :-) apparently it’s really awesome! 😉
#10
When I bought a Dyson vacuum cleaner that picked up pet hair, I was in heaven. I lost it in the divorce, so I’m saving up for a new one. 😆
#11
When I was a teenager, my parents were like “Get in the car. We’re going to Costco today” and I couldn’t think of anything more boring.
These days, I can’t think of a better way to spend Saturday.
#12
We deep cleaned the main floor of the house together yesterday. That was so exciting I went and started cleaning the basement while he did laundry and watched football.
Made spaghetti and went to bed at 8:15.
Day 2 of Wisconsin monsoon season, I’ll be in my sewing room ALL day.
#13
Going to Costco wit the masses on a weekend really is a risky venture. I’m suddenly at the age where I’d rather venture out after work so I don’t have to deal with so many people.
#14
I stayed home last night and did my laundry. If you told me 20 years ago that I would have been happy about staying home and doing laundry on a Saturday night, I would have looked at you like you had two heads.
#15
We’ll be picking crabapples soon. We make jelly.
#16
One of the most exciting things I’ve experienced in the last year was getting a new shower for my home. It is like showering in a nice hotel now. Lol
#17
This morning’s meeting: Did you do anything exciting this weekend?
Me: We shopped at a different grocery store.
#18
As I get older, I love to get up and put super early. Less of a crowd. Best pick of everything, and of course, home before 2:00 to relax.
#19
Hey, I celebrated my daughter’s hours-long softball practice being canceled by day drinking and food prepping for the week. It doesn’t take much for me to have a good time these days, and I like it.
#20
My bf convinces me to leave the house by promising that I can browse appliances as long as I want. I usually have a 45 minute limit.
#21
My garden is all I did for the last 7 years after my midlife crisis was over and I was healed from my plastic surgery.
#22
On Fridays at the gas station by my work has fresh burritos. They don’t have many and it’s a personal victory if I get there in time to get one.
#23
Yesterday I found out there is a discount Stoffers store about an hour away. I am tickled pink to go get discount lasagna next weekend.
#24
I am shopping for a new raincoat to wear. The weather has been rainy this year and I have has the same coat since 2003.
Then I am going to wear it when I drive to a nice beach to meet my special friend, walk on it and then buy a cup of coffee.
Busy weekend plans :-) I also have my book club book as an audio book to listen to. Don’t know when I will find the time.
#25
Just picked up a case of Ensure. Gonna party hard, well until 8:30 anyways.
#26
I just got excited over a charcuterie set my adult daughter gave me.
#27
I’m about to head out front and wash my car before the sun goes down. I’m actually kind of excited about that fact TBH.
#28
I look forward to weekend trips to Home Depot.
#29
Going to Target is a common date night event.
#30
I was so excited to see Costco had grapefruit cups again I talked about it the whole way back in the car.
