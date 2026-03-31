99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

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Hey there, fellow reader, glad you’re here! Quick question: how many books did you buy last month versus how many did you actually finish? Uh-huh, that’s what we thought.

And that emotional attachment to fictional characters that’s honestly a bit concerning? Still going strong? Don’t worry, we’re not judging. Okay, maybe a little, but only because we’re doing the exact same thing. It’s just what happens when you truly love literature.

Since we’re all clearly in this together, we’ve gathered some hilarious posts from the Book Memes subreddit. They capture what being a bookworm is really all about. Take a look and see how many hit close to home.

#1 So Real

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Professional_Toe5118

#2 The Specific And Highly Active User

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: netphilia

#3 So Cute

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: netphilia

#4 Remember The Days When The Back Of The Book Told You The Premise Of The Story?

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: GrassyPond

#5 Me Too, Bro

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: netphilia

#6 Jesus, Just Make Her A Narcissist

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: reddit.com

#7 If I Can’t Take My Books With Me, I’m Staying Here With Them

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: WorryMajestic8578

#8 Who Doesn’t Love A Trope?

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Big_Red_Machine_1917

#9 Ya Dawg I Heard You Like Roads

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: ResplendentShade

#10 What Scares Him Most

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Does Anyone Else Do This?

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: _Libby_

#12 I Guess I Have A Type 😅

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Sorrelmare9

#13 Its Just A Book

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: actualblackpearl

#14 Book From Hell

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Self Help Books

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: No_Crow_6076

#16 I’m Just Saying

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Found This In The Wild

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: kryssi_asksss

#18 Anyone Else?

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: ComradeSeaman

#19 The Characters… Oh How My Heart Aches

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Shoddy-Relief-6979

#20 I Swear Every Book I Find Has This

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Dramatic_Invite9148

#21 The Entire Plot Of The Great Gatsby

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: cryinginsidelol

#22 He😍was😍gorgeous😍

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: reddit.com

#23 I Love Learning Words That Encompass Concepts Like This!

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: MaxGoodwinning

#24 Seriously! Need Some Solutions

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: book_nerd_01

#25 My Boy Fyodor

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: AlinMaior

#26 Seriously Every Book Has That On It

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: anon

#27 Judging A Book By Its’ Cover

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: broodroos

#28 Dammit Sarah!

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: reddit.com

#29 For Very Different Reasons

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: reddit.com

#30 I Just Like Seeing What Other People Have

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Reading In A Nutshell

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Lazysurfer007

#32 You Know The Titles

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: RonStarke

#33 I Always Lose Them

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: ZijneMajesteit

#34 It’s Large. It’s Very Large

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: HowAreYouImAPotato

#35 Im The Second One

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Pagemasterbookcrate

#36 Don’t Mind If I Do

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: hesoyam314

#37 In Response To The Current Discussion On R/Books

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: WhereAreAllTheBees

#38 The Odyssey

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Every Time

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: dennyCranne72

#40 Not Oc

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: firewalkwithmebro

#41 I’m Calling Myself Out, Here

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: MissMewiththatTea

#42 Agree?

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: anon

#43 “Patroclus, Help! I’m Stuck In My Armor!”

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: reddit.com

#44 *audible Sniffing Noises*

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Bonus Points If Their Names Rhyme

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Literally My Class

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: reddit.com

#47 All In Favour Of Changing Library To Book Hoard, And Librarian To Book Dragon? :)

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: FareonMoist

#48 Theogony

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: reddit.com

#49 I Love Nature. Demeter Kid For Life 🥰

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: reddit.com

#50 Creep Through The Snow With Dostoevsky

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: AlternativeSoil3210

#51 Sleep Is Temporary. Fictional Pain Is Forever

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: forreitz

#52 Reading: The Most Stressful Way To Relax

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Quiet_Count604

#53 It’s Not Plagiarism, It’s Divine Intervention

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: reddit.com

#54 !!!

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: EggIcy3235

#55 The Sacred Texts

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: reddit.com

#56 Ink Drinker Goes Hard

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Smoothest_Blobba

#57 I Want My Sleep Back!

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: hesoyam314

#58 “Just One More Chapter” Famous Last Words

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: forreitz

#59 Made This Meme On Notes( :

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: izzyfizzy123

#60 1984 Is Overrated Af

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: N8uron

#61 Denial Be Like

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: reddit.com

#62 I Made This A Year Ago But I Hope You Like It

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: RobertoSerrano2003

#63 Turns Out My Standards Were Written By Fictional Men And My Mistakes Were Very Real

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: forreitz

#64 1 New Book, 2 New Books, 3 New Books,…

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: HaganenoEdward

#65 Hmmmmm

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Masba_samba

#66 And Das On Character Growth

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: moustache_exe

#67 My Broke Self Can’t Justify Buying Another Edition Of A Book I Already Own In A Language I Can’t Even Read Just Because Of The Pretty Cover

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: assia_mezro

#68 Sounds Fun To Read

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Slimbroo

#69 Seriously

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Zombiepixlz-gamr

#70 If Love Don’t Feel Like Pride And Prejudice, Then I Don’t Want It

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: sakurafromtheeast

#71 Meirl

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Gylfie7

#72 Reading

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Tinybookworm_

#73 Can Apply To Anime Too

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: reddit.com

#74 That Was A Weird-Ass Book

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: ScarHydreigon87

#75 When You Know They’re The One

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: MysteriousProduce816

#76 📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Longjumping_Honey723

#77 Fly You Fools!!

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Novel-Afternoon837

#78 Seriously. Very Unfair

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Mic_Tower33

#79 💯

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Tinybookworm_

#80 The Two Types Of Nihilism

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Exylatron

#81 Love This

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: netphilia

#82 Who Can Relate LOL🤣

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: crscrs1214

#83 It Was, Not Will Received

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: rtslaywood

#84 Flip A Coin

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: girl_with_a_horse

#85 🤣🤣

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Tinybookworm_

#86 Book Hangovers! Who Else Can Relate?

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Extra-Royal-Pup

#87 How True

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: saif-with-curls

#88 Well Maybe I Am Percy

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: MajorLeagueDerp2

#89 You Ever Wonder Why Its So Hard To Find More Readers?

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Ripest_Tomato

#90 Am I The Only One?

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Z4po

#91 My Least Favorite Fantasy Trope

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: greenlaser73

#92 Yes !!!!

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Tinybookworm_

#93 This Book Is Very Long And Very Slow

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: RealNCThomas

#94 💯

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Tinybookworm_

#95 Who Did I Miss?

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: No-Union-4371

#96 Like A God

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: netphilia

#97 The Only Correct Definitions

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: Tink__Wink

#98 Baby Yoda And I Think A Like

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: anners6611

#99 Green Green Green

99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Image source: dennyCranne72

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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