99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book

Hey there, fellow reader, glad you’re here! Quick question: how many books did you buy last month versus how many did you actually finish? Uh-huh, that’s what we thought.
And that emotional attachment to fictional characters that’s honestly a bit concerning? Still going strong? Don’t worry, we’re not judging. Okay, maybe a little, but only because we’re doing the exact same thing. It’s just what happens when you truly love literature.
Since we’re all clearly in this together, we’ve gathered some hilarious posts from the Book Memes subreddit. They capture what being a bookworm is really all about. Take a look and see how many hit close to home.
#1 So Real
Image source: Professional_Toe5118
#2 The Specific And Highly Active User
Image source: netphilia
#3 So Cute
Image source: netphilia
#4 Remember The Days When The Back Of The Book Told You The Premise Of The Story?
Image source: GrassyPond
#5 Me Too, Bro
Image source: netphilia
#6 Jesus, Just Make Her A Narcissist
Image source: reddit.com
#7 If I Can’t Take My Books With Me, I’m Staying Here With Them
Image source: WorryMajestic8578
#8 Who Doesn’t Love A Trope?
Image source: Big_Red_Machine_1917
#9 Ya Dawg I Heard You Like Roads
Image source: ResplendentShade
#10 What Scares Him Most
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Does Anyone Else Do This?
Image source: _Libby_
#12 I Guess I Have A Type 😅
Image source: Sorrelmare9
#13 Its Just A Book
Image source: actualblackpearl
#14 Book From Hell
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Self Help Books
Image source: No_Crow_6076
#16 I’m Just Saying
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Found This In The Wild
Image source: kryssi_asksss
#18 Anyone Else?
Image source: ComradeSeaman
#19 The Characters… Oh How My Heart Aches
Image source: Shoddy-Relief-6979
#20 I Swear Every Book I Find Has This
Image source: Dramatic_Invite9148
#21 The Entire Plot Of The Great Gatsby
Image source: cryinginsidelol
#22 He😍was😍gorgeous😍
Image source: reddit.com
#23 I Love Learning Words That Encompass Concepts Like This!
Image source: MaxGoodwinning
#24 Seriously! Need Some Solutions
Image source: book_nerd_01
#25 My Boy Fyodor
Image source: AlinMaior
#26 Seriously Every Book Has That On It
Image source: anon
#27 Judging A Book By Its’ Cover
Image source: broodroos
#28 Dammit Sarah!
Image source: reddit.com
#29 For Very Different Reasons
Image source: reddit.com
#30 I Just Like Seeing What Other People Have
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Reading In A Nutshell
Image source: Lazysurfer007
#32 You Know The Titles
Image source: RonStarke
#33 I Always Lose Them
Image source: ZijneMajesteit
#34 It’s Large. It’s Very Large
Image source: HowAreYouImAPotato
#35 Im The Second One
Image source: Pagemasterbookcrate
#36 Don’t Mind If I Do
Image source: hesoyam314
#37 In Response To The Current Discussion On R/Books
Image source: WhereAreAllTheBees
#38 The Odyssey
Image source: reddit.com
#39 Every Time
Image source: dennyCranne72
#40 Not Oc
Image source: firewalkwithmebro
#41 I’m Calling Myself Out, Here
Image source: MissMewiththatTea
#42 Agree?
Image source: anon
#43 “Patroclus, Help! I’m Stuck In My Armor!”
Image source: reddit.com
#44 *audible Sniffing Noises*
Image source: reddit.com
#45 Bonus Points If Their Names Rhyme
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Literally My Class
Image source: reddit.com
#47 All In Favour Of Changing Library To Book Hoard, And Librarian To Book Dragon? :)
Image source: FareonMoist
#48 Theogony
Image source: reddit.com
#49 I Love Nature. Demeter Kid For Life 🥰
Image source: reddit.com
#50 Creep Through The Snow With Dostoevsky
Image source: AlternativeSoil3210
#51 Sleep Is Temporary. Fictional Pain Is Forever
Image source: forreitz
#52 Reading: The Most Stressful Way To Relax
Image source: Quiet_Count604
#53 It’s Not Plagiarism, It’s Divine Intervention
Image source: reddit.com
#54 !!!
Image source: EggIcy3235
#55 The Sacred Texts
Image source: reddit.com
#56 Ink Drinker Goes Hard
Image source: Smoothest_Blobba
#57 I Want My Sleep Back!
Image source: hesoyam314
#58 “Just One More Chapter” Famous Last Words
Image source: forreitz
#59 Made This Meme On Notes( :
Image source: izzyfizzy123
#60 1984 Is Overrated Af
Image source: N8uron
#61 Denial Be Like
Image source: reddit.com
#62 I Made This A Year Ago But I Hope You Like It
Image source: RobertoSerrano2003
#63 Turns Out My Standards Were Written By Fictional Men And My Mistakes Were Very Real
Image source: forreitz
#64 1 New Book, 2 New Books, 3 New Books,…
Image source: HaganenoEdward
#65 Hmmmmm
Image source: Masba_samba
#66 And Das On Character Growth
Image source: moustache_exe
#67 My Broke Self Can’t Justify Buying Another Edition Of A Book I Already Own In A Language I Can’t Even Read Just Because Of The Pretty Cover
Image source: assia_mezro
#68 Sounds Fun To Read
Image source: Slimbroo
#69 Seriously
Image source: Zombiepixlz-gamr
#70 If Love Don’t Feel Like Pride And Prejudice, Then I Don’t Want It
Image source: sakurafromtheeast
#71 Meirl
Image source: Gylfie7
#72 Reading
Image source: Tinybookworm_
#73 Can Apply To Anime Too
Image source: reddit.com
#74 That Was A Weird-Ass Book
Image source: ScarHydreigon87
#75 When You Know They’re The One
Image source: MysteriousProduce816
#76 📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚
Image source: Longjumping_Honey723
#77 Fly You Fools!!
Image source: Novel-Afternoon837
#78 Seriously. Very Unfair
Image source: Mic_Tower33
#79 💯
Image source: Tinybookworm_
#80 The Two Types Of Nihilism
Image source: Exylatron
#81 Love This
Image source: netphilia
#82 Who Can Relate LOL🤣
Image source: crscrs1214
#83 It Was, Not Will Received
Image source: rtslaywood
#84 Flip A Coin
Image source: girl_with_a_horse
#85 🤣🤣
Image source: Tinybookworm_
#86 Book Hangovers! Who Else Can Relate?
Image source: Extra-Royal-Pup
#87 How True
Image source: saif-with-curls
#88 Well Maybe I Am Percy
Image source: MajorLeagueDerp2
#89 You Ever Wonder Why Its So Hard To Find More Readers?
Image source: Ripest_Tomato
#90 Am I The Only One?
Image source: Z4po
#91 My Least Favorite Fantasy Trope
Image source: greenlaser73
#92 Yes !!!!
Image source: Tinybookworm_
#93 This Book Is Very Long And Very Slow
Image source: RealNCThomas
#94 💯
Image source: Tinybookworm_
#95 Who Did I Miss?
Image source: No-Union-4371
#96 Like A God
Image source: netphilia
#97 The Only Correct Definitions
Image source: Tink__Wink
#98 Baby Yoda And I Think A Like
Image source: anners6611
#99 Green Green Green
Image source: dennyCranne72
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