50 Of The Most Hilarious Advertising Fails

There’s good advertising that makes you convinced you can’t live without the product or service. Then, there’s excellent advertising that proves it’s a form of art, just like these mind-bending and clever billboard ads.

And then, you’ve got hilariously bad advertising. When you see one, you know it. Whether it’s product placing that has gone wrong, a slogan that sounds way off, or an overall design that gives people second and third thoughts, these are the ad fails worthy of the prize.

So let’s buckle up for a fun ride which is basically a masterclass on how not to “create and produce an ad,” as compiled in this list by Bored Panda. Take notes, kids, it’s about to get heavy.

#1 This Ad For Graduation Photography

Image source: box_cardinal_peanut

#2 I Pass This Billboard Everyday And Everyday I Think He’s A Vampire

Image source: fitygrands

#3 This Ad Placement

Image source: vadge

#4 I Used To Be Able To See The Towel On Her Head

Image source: mikaelstein

#5 This Guy Must Be Feeling Pretty Great On This Ad

Image source: ErickJail

#6 I Think She Should Go To The Hospital Instead Of Booking A Flight

Image source: MariaDmnd

#7 Math Is Hard. Don’t Let It Get You Down

Image source: weinythewhite

#8 Well, Now That The Floors Are Clean

Image source: TenacityMan

#9 A Bag Of Apples With A Character On It That Got Poisoned By An Apple

Image source: Red_Rolo09

#10 How Did They Not See This?

Image source: barry_the_rotten

#11 Yeah, Very Flexible

Image source: Omega_Hamster

#12 “Join Hands” To Make Hospitals “Infection Free”

Image source: bea_easter12_

#13 I’m Certain They Could Have Used A Better Slogan

Image source: BeaulaGoo

#14 Wow! What A Bargain

Image source: DjFizz

#15 If You’re Going To Use The Dumbbell As An “I” Then You Don’t Need Another “I”

Image source: BassAckwards31

#16 I Followed This Bus For 4 Blocks To Wait For It To Pull Over To Share This Beautiful Work Of Art

Image source: Germantoast33

#17 Finally, A Shower That Works With My Broken Neck

Image source: dinglehump

#18 Mother-Daughter Bonding At Its Finest

Image source: pochama55

#19 The Implication That This Tooth Has Genitals

Image source: Dylflon

#20 Sometimes The Answer Is In The Box Too

Image source: lukeglenn

#21 Bread So Emo It Slices Itself

Image source: BeanMachine0

#22 The Brazilian Vaccination Mascot Looks Like KKK

Image source: alan04eu

#23 I Only Saw The Left Window At First And Got Very Confused

Image source: generationfire

#24 Let God Arse

Image source: KenNCM

#25 It Almost Seems Intentional

Image source: Palifaith

#26 Fantastic Ad Placement

Image source: reddit.com

#27 We Cut Kids

Image source: aTerrariaExpert

#28 The Quotation Marks On This Sign Gives It A Malevolent Undertone

Image source: sleightlymagical

#29 This Guy’s Frog Legs Featured In An Ad

Image source: MeerK4T

#30 Saw This Ad For A Shirt That’s Supposed To Say Saturday

Image source: virginmary93

#31 “Hide The Pain Harold” Becomes Face Of French Coronavirus “Thank You, Heroes” Campaign

Image source: jeancafecreme

#32 This Woman Turning Into A Fish Roll

Image source: Cream77

#33 Finally A Realistic Mannequins In Women’s Lingerie Store

Image source: B_Monster

#34 This Monstrosity

Image source: Hantook

#35 Found This In An Ad Today

Image source: serpin46

#36 Then Why Should I Buy One?

Image source: allyourbaseareoblong

#37 Hard Hats Are For Safety

Image source: CanadianUkr

#38 This Colon Cleanse Ad Is So Bad It’s Hilarious

Image source: Svargas05

#39 This Ebay Advertisement For A Sleep Mask Photo Shopped Out Her Nose And Left One Nostril

Image source: rosalina888

#40 This Really Odd Advertisement For Transit Around My City (Where Did The Bus Driver Come From?)

Image source: LoveGhostDotEXE

#41 Seriously?

Image source: GallowBoob

#42 Yes, The Earth

Image source: boring_space_waffle

#43 That’s A Pokemon In The Bag

Image source: ungori11

#44 This Library Poster

Image source: holzdnbein

#45 Ah Yes, China, My Favorite Food

Image source: TheJemcins

#46 Actually, On Second Thought, I’m Not So Hungry

Image source: Quillford

#47 Enjoy A Nice Massage In A Moving Car With Your Eyes Closed

Image source: colorfl0

#48 Probably It’s More Convenient This Way

Image source: Bobik42

#49 Why Would Red Block When He Could Win?

Image source: Chicchac

#50 Me And My Clones On The Job

Image source: doctor_blob

