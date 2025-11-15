50 Of The Most Hilarious Advertising Fails

There’s good advertising that makes you convinced you can’t live without the product or service. Then, there’s excellent advertising that proves it’s a form of art, just like these mind-bending and clever billboard ads.
And then, you’ve got hilariously bad advertising. When you see one, you know it. Whether it’s product placing that has gone wrong, a slogan that sounds way off, or an overall design that gives people second and third thoughts, these are the ad fails worthy of the prize.
So let’s buckle up for a fun ride which is basically a masterclass on how not to “create and produce an ad,” as compiled in this list by Bored Panda. Take notes, kids, it’s about to get heavy.
#1 This Ad For Graduation Photography
#2 I Pass This Billboard Everyday And Everyday I Think He’s A Vampire
#3 This Ad Placement
#4 I Used To Be Able To See The Towel On Her Head
#5 This Guy Must Be Feeling Pretty Great On This Ad
#6 I Think She Should Go To The Hospital Instead Of Booking A Flight
#7 Math Is Hard. Don’t Let It Get You Down
#8 Well, Now That The Floors Are Clean
#9 A Bag Of Apples With A Character On It That Got Poisoned By An Apple
#10 How Did They Not See This?
#11 Yeah, Very Flexible
#12 “Join Hands” To Make Hospitals “Infection Free”
#13 I’m Certain They Could Have Used A Better Slogan
#14 Wow! What A Bargain
#15 If You’re Going To Use The Dumbbell As An “I” Then You Don’t Need Another “I”
#16 I Followed This Bus For 4 Blocks To Wait For It To Pull Over To Share This Beautiful Work Of Art
#17 Finally, A Shower That Works With My Broken Neck
#18 Mother-Daughter Bonding At Its Finest
#19 The Implication That This Tooth Has Genitals
#20 Sometimes The Answer Is In The Box Too
#21 Bread So Emo It Slices Itself
#22 The Brazilian Vaccination Mascot Looks Like KKK
#23 I Only Saw The Left Window At First And Got Very Confused
#24 Let God Arse
#25 It Almost Seems Intentional
#26 Fantastic Ad Placement
#27 We Cut Kids
#28 The Quotation Marks On This Sign Gives It A Malevolent Undertone
#29 This Guy’s Frog Legs Featured In An Ad
#30 Saw This Ad For A Shirt That’s Supposed To Say Saturday
#31 “Hide The Pain Harold” Becomes Face Of French Coronavirus “Thank You, Heroes” Campaign
#32 This Woman Turning Into A Fish Roll
#33 Finally A Realistic Mannequins In Women’s Lingerie Store
#34 This Monstrosity
#35 Found This In An Ad Today
#36 Then Why Should I Buy One?
#37 Hard Hats Are For Safety
#38 This Colon Cleanse Ad Is So Bad It’s Hilarious
#39 This Ebay Advertisement For A Sleep Mask Photo Shopped Out Her Nose And Left One Nostril
#40 This Really Odd Advertisement For Transit Around My City (Where Did The Bus Driver Come From?)
#41 Seriously?
#42 Yes, The Earth
#43 That’s A Pokemon In The Bag
#44 This Library Poster
#45 Ah Yes, China, My Favorite Food
#46 Actually, On Second Thought, I’m Not So Hungry
#47 Enjoy A Nice Massage In A Moving Car With Your Eyes Closed
#48 Probably It’s More Convenient This Way
#49 Why Would Red Block When He Could Win?
#50 Me And My Clones On The Job
