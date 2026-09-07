Bonnie Blue’s Newest Video Blasted For Promoting “Dangerous” Practices After Recent Childbirth

Bonnie Blue has barely had time to recover from giving birth, but her latest video has already sparked another backlash online.
The adult entertainer revealed last week that she had undergone a C-section, only to appear to return to work within days despite the lengthy recovery typically associated with the procedure.
Her comments have prompted viewers to accuse her of promoting potentially unsafe postpartum practices, while others have gone even further and questioned whether the newborn shown in her videos is actually a real baby.
One person reacted, “The healing process is actually longer for a C-section. This woman is so sick.”
Bonnie Blue’s latest claims, combined with her confusing birth timeline, have viewers questioning whether the baby is even real
Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, announced that she had given birth on August 30 after previously discussing her pregnancy online.
In a hospital video, she told followers, “The baby’s here,” and said she had undergone a C-section and that the newborn was “super, super healthy.”
The baby’s face was blurred in the footage, and Blue has not publicly revealed the child’s name or gender.
She recently posted a video wearing a hospital gown and holding the newborn, while surrounded by three men wearing blue balaclavas.
Bonnie said in the clip, “Yes, I just had a baby, but that means the six-week rule does not apply to me because I had a C-section. Down there still looking perfect.”
The remark prompted immediate concern from viewers who interpreted the video as suggesting she could resume s**ual activity almost immediately after giving birth.
One commenter wrote, “What bothers me is her giving men the impression that they can have s*x with a woman after a C-section!!!”
Bonnie has alleged that her C-section meant the “six-week recovery rule” did not apply to her
Another said, “I don’t believe she had a baby either. It’s shocking how ill-informed she is on c sections.”
Contrary to what some may believe, a C-section does not mean the body skips the normal postpartum recovery process.
While the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists notes that it takes a few weeks for the abdominal incision to heal, the Cleveland Clinic emphasizes that because a C-section is major abdominal surgery, full recovery takes around four to six weeks.
Consequently, doctors typically recommend avoiding s*x for at least six weeks, or until a healthcare provider gives the go-ahead, to lower the risk of infection while the uterus and cervix recover.
Furthermore, bleeding and v**inal discharge can continue for several weeks after delivery regardless of the delivery method.
Inserting anything into the v**ina too soon increases infection risks.
So while the exact timeline isn’t universal, Bonnie’s suggestion that a C-section makes the waiting period irrelevant doesn’t reflect standard medical guidance.
Medical professionals emphasize that women generally need several weeks before resuming s**ual activity after a C-section
U2M Brand/Adobe Stock (not the actual photo)
Some social media users also questioned whether the newborn shown in Blue’s videos was actually a baby, with several claiming it looked more like a doll.
One person wrote, “I am 98% sure this woman did not have a baby. Also, I am thousand percent sure that baby is a doll.”
Another commenter claimed, “This is a doll she’s rage-baiting you, and it’s working!!!”
leroy/Adobe Stock (not the actual photo)
A third wrote, “Guys, that’s not a real baby; that sh*t stiff as hell. Save yourself the energy.”
The speculation appears to have been fueled partly by how the newborn was presented in the footage, along with questions about Bonnie’s pregnancy timeline.
Blue had previously said she expected to give birth in November, following her claim that she conceived during her controversial “breeding event” in February.
The 27-year-old says becoming a mother won’t put her career on hold as she “don’t want to take time off” from her work
She had previously claimed that the event involved unprotected intimate encounters with around 400 men.
Her childbirth announcement therefore arrived earlier than some followers had expected.
Despite the dramatic change in her personal life, Blue has given no indication that she intends to step away from the career that made her famous.
In comments to Metro after giving birth, she said she was already creating postpartum content for her subscribers and expected to return to her usual work schedule within weeks.
“I’ve been documenting my body on Fansly with full body inspections, including downstairs and revealing my scar,” she told the outlet. “I enjoy working, and I don’t want to take time off.”
“I find her rage-baiting so damaging. She seems to hate other women. You have to wait no matter how you delivered,” one netizen fumed
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