YouTuber Wears Hazmat Suit To Interview Bonnie Blue, Drawing Accusations Of Humiliation

Bonnie Blue, a 26-year-old adult-content creator infamous for sleeping with over 1,000 men in a day, has gone viral again, but this time as the subject of what many are calling one of the most disrespectful interviews of the year.
The viral exchange took place on a podcast hosted by Matan Even, an 18-year-old Israeli-American YouTuber who first gained notoriety in 2022 after hijacking a video game awards ceremony.
The YouTuber conducted the interview while protected by a man in a hazmat suit, instantly painting Blue as a contagious health hazard. While his fans laughed at the setup, others viewed the stunt as dehumanizing.
“I find this woman’s choices repulsive and a genuine affront to women everywhere, yet the man’s treatment of her is equally abhorrent,” a viewer wrote.
A YouTuber interviewed adult performer Bonnie Blue, calling her “disgusting,” “wicked,” and an “idiot”
Matan Even first came to public attention during the live transmission of the 2022 Game Awards.
That night, as Japanese developers of Elden Ring walked on stage to accept Game of the Year, Even unexpectedly joined them, grabbed the microphone, and offered thanks to “Bill Clinton.”
The organizers were initially unsure whether he was part of the winning team, and the confused developers stood silently beside him as security rushed in to take him offstage.
Regardless, he capitalized on the moment to launch a career centered on trolling humor and shock value.
In that vein, his latest stunt seemed meticulously crafted to make him go viral, but this time, viewers interpreted it as a mean-spirited act of humiliation.
The podcast setup saw Blue flanked by two men to her left and right, one wearing a hazmat suit, while the other had his face covered with a gas mask. Even stood “protected” by a cage divider and the aforementioned man in the suit.
At one point in the interview, Even asks her what her life is and if she has any hobbies, to which Blue replied, “I mean, having s*x with strangers is something I do all the time, that is my life. Beyond that, I have three pets, I love traveling and…”
Before she could continue, Even interrupted, “So your entire life is just degeneracy? You just go traveling around like a disgusting imb*cile?”
The interview’s questions were almost all filled with insults towards Blue, looking to get a reaction out of her
As the interview continued, the tone became more and more abrasive.
“What injury made you such a horrible, depraved, and wicked individual?” Even asked.
“Well, initially I just wanted to do this because of money, but then I realized I actually enjoyed it. Meeting new people and filming content,” Blue replied.
The interview then veered into Blue’s finances. While the adult performer refused to disclose how much money she makes, she repeatedly stated that it was “a lot.”
Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has continued pushing boundaries far beyond her viral “1,000 men in a day” stunt, with one incident in particular landing her in legal hot water and wiping out much of the goodwill she once held among those who defended her.
Blue had her Australian visa cancelled after attempting to film adult content with 18-year-old students
In late 2024, Blue announced plans to attend Australia’s annual “Schoolies Week,” a week-long celebration for newly graduated high-schoolers on the Gold Coast, where she intended to film intimate encounters with 18-year-old men.
The announcement triggered an international backlash and led to the cancellation of her visa by Australian authorities.
In December of that year, Blue was forced to leave the country after being condemned both by lawmakers and advocacy groups.
“These teenagers are fairly new adults, they are still navigating their sense of self and their boundaries,” said activist Harrison James. “What’s occurring is just not appropriate, it’s a blatant exploitation of the vulnerability of young people.”
Blue defended herself by insisting that all participants were over the age of 18, signed consent forms, supplied ID, and underwent screening.
Clips of the interview went viral on social media, with millions of views across various platforms
The clip continues to gain traction across social media. While Even’s official upload has amassed 562,000 views at the time of writing, multiple reposts have reached into the millions, with one version surpassing 6.3 million views on X.
Viewers have since dissected Blue’s demeanor throughout the interview, interpreting it in different ways. Some argued that she appeared detached and unwilling to give Even the reaction he wanted. Others believed she was genuinely hurt.
“The soul is gone. She knows she’s only there for a humiliation ritual,” a viewer wrote.
But there’s also a prevailing theory among some online users that she knew exactly what she was walking into.
In their view, Blue willingly subjected herself to the mockery, understanding that the humiliation would only amplify her visibility and make her richer in the process.
“She’s still a human.” While some found the interview funny, others found it degrading
