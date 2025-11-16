“I Love Woodworking”: 50 Times Woodworking Enthusiasts Took Their Projects To Another Level And Shared The Results In This Instagram Account

Some of our favorite smells include rain after a hot day, freshly cut grass, and fresh sawdust. We don’t know about you, Pandas, but these three really bring us back to our childhoods when our parents and grandparents would be working on their latest projects in the garage or the shed out back.
It sometimes feels like woodworking has fallen from grace in recent decades. Pretty much everyone knew at least a bit about working wood, but now it’s usually a skill that only builders and DIY professionals have. That’s a pity because you can craft some truly impressive buildings, furniture, and art out of wood. The kind of stuff that really makes you want to live out in the middle of the forest in a log cabin that you built with your own two hands.
We’ve collected some of the best woodworking projects, featured on the ‘I Love Woodworking’ Instagram page. Hopefully, these will inspire you to give the craft a chance… or pick the hobby back up if your tools are lying dusty and cobwebbed. Scroll down, upvote your fave pics, and let us know what you’re working on at the moment. And beware of splinters!
Dr. Paul Bones, an Assistant Professor of Sociology at Texas Woman’s University, who works with wood as a hobby, was kind enough to share his insights about the craft with Bored Panda. He gave some great advice for those of you who might be new to woodworking and revealed how he got into the hobby in the first place, as well as why he’s so passionate about it.
“I love woodworking for many reasons. I’m a disabled academic, so having the ability to make something tangible, something I can see and hold helps keep me grounded. And relatively sane. I also like how there is so much to learn and so much to make. I started turning pens, then went into bottle stoppers, then bowls. Lately, I’ve been working with inlay rings and knives. It’s just a lot of fun learning new skills, applying them, and watching myself improve. It also gives me time to just sit with myself, disconnect from deadlines and emails, and be more present in the moment. That’s what keeps me glued to woodwork,” Dr. Bones opened up to us. Scroll down for our full interview with the professor. Meanwhile, you can find his handmade wood items on Etsy.
#1
Image source: wooodprojects
#2
Image source: wooodprojects
#3
Image source: wooodprojects
#4
Image source: wooodprojects
#5
Image source: wooodprojects
#6
Image source: wooodprojects
#7
Image source: wooodprojects
#8
Image source: wooodprojects
#9
Image source: wooodprojects
#10
Image source: wooodprojects
#11
Image source: wooodprojects
#12
Image source: wooodprojects
#13
Image source: wooodprojects
#14
Image source: wooodprojects
#15
Image source: wooodprojects
#16
Image source: wooodprojects
#17
Image source: wooodprojects
#18
Image source: wooodprojects
#19
Image source: wooodprojects
#20
Image source: wooodprojects
#21
Image source: wooodprojects
#22
Image source: wooodprojects
#23
Image source: wooodprojects
#24
Image source: wooodprojects
#25
Image source: wooodprojects
#26
Image source: wooodprojects
#27
Image source: wooodprojects
#28
Image source: wooodprojects
#29
Image source: wooodprojects
#30
Image source: wooodprojects
#31
Image source: wooodprojects
#32
Image source: wooodprojects
#33
Image source: wooodprojects
#34
Image source: wooodprojects
#35
Image source: wooodprojects
#36
Image source: wooodprojects
#37
Image source: wooodprojects
#38
Image source: wooodprojects
#39
Image source: wooodprojects
#40
Image source: wooodprojects
#41
Image source: wooodprojects
#42
Image source: wooodprojects
#43
Image source: wooodprojects
#44
Image source: wooodprojects
#45
Image source: wooodprojects
#46
Image source: wooodprojects
#47
Image source: wooodprojects
#48
Image source: wooodprojects
#49
Image source: wooodprojects
#50
Image source: wooodprojects
