Bonnie Blue Hit With Serious Consequences After Backlash Over “Deeply Disturbing” Posts Involving Her Baby

Bonnie Blue is facing serious backlash after videos featuring her newborn sparked concerns about what was being shown online.
The adult entertainer, whose real name is Tia Billinger, welcomed her first child on August 30 via C-section. But within days, she was back posting videos, including footage of herself holding the baby while surrounded by men wearing blue masks.
Now, the outrage has reached the UK congress as Joy Morrissey, the Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities, has officially brought Blue’s antics to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).
“Children are not adults. They must never be involved in p*rnography,” she said.
Bonnie Blue has been formally reported to the NSPCC for a post involving her newborn
Blue announced the birth of her first child on August 30 after previously sharing details of her pregnancy online.
She said she had undergone a C-section and described the newborn as “super, super healthy.”
The baby’s face was blurred in the footage, and Blue has not publicly shared the child’s name or gender.
Soon after giving birth, she returned to social media with videos connected to her usual online content.
One clip showed Blue sitting on a bed holding her newborn, with three men wearing blue ski masks sitting around her. The baby was wrapped in a blue blanket that matched the men’s masks.
In another video, Blue appeared to hand the newborn to the men.
The footage did not exactly receive a warm welcome.
One person wrote, “Why has the UK child welfare system not taken this baby away from this sociopath? Take the baby away and arrest everyone in this video. Enough of this filth.”
Another commented, “I don’t care if it’s ragebait, she’s a disgusting weirdo who would do anything for money and the blokes who agree to do these videos are no better by the way, absolute fr*aks.”
Morrisey believes Blue is making use of her baby to promote adult entertainment
According to The Sun, Morrissey wrote to the NSPCC to raise what she called “serious safeguarding concerns” over the videos.
Her letter focused on the baby’s appearance in content connected to Blue’s adult-entertainment career.
Morrisey argued children should never be “used to promote adult entertainment, or absorbed into a parent’s s**ualised commercial brand.”
Morrissey added, “Even the suggestion that a child may be placed in such circumstances is deeply disturbing.”
The NSPCC has since confirmed that a report was made, per The Tab.
An NSPCC spokesperson said the charity takes concerns about children’s safety and wellbeing seriously and deals with them appropriately.
“If anyone is worried about the safety of a child, they should contact the NSPCC Helpline.”
Importantly, the report does not mean Blue has been found to have harmed her child or broken any law. It means concerns were raised with the charity and can be assessed through the appropriate safeguarding process.
Another Conservative Party leader also said the situation surrounding Blue’s videos needed intervention
Sky News asked Kemi Badenoch whether Blue’s posts were “the kind of thing that needs an intervention.”
“I believe that it is,” Badenoch replied.
She said she considered the situation a safeguarding issue, particularly because the footage showed a baby alongside a mother, references to adult content, and strangers wearing masks.
Badenoch argued that people should not shrug their shoulders and say the matter was none of their business because a baby cannot speak for itself.
“It’s not right,” she said, adding that someone needed to look into the situation rather than everyone ignoring it. She also described bringing a baby into a p**nographic situation as “grotesque.”
Blue said the congresswoman was simply using her name for clout
When The Sun approached Blue about the report, she responded by questioning the motives of the politician criticizing her.
“Oh, are the Conservatives still going? Bless her. I suppose name-dropping me is one way of trying to stay relevant,” she said.
Blue then defended her parenting, saying, “My baby is loved, protected and incredibly well looked after.”
She also said becoming a mother had not changed the fact that she is Bonnie Blue, but insisted she understands the difference between her public persona and her role as a parent.
“I know exactly where Bonnie ends and being a mum begins.”
She added that anyone with genuine safeguarding concerns had proper channels available to raise them.
However, she also accused her critics of using the situation to score political points.
Blue argued that wasting the time of already stretched and understaffed services could take resources away from children who genuinely need help.
While addressing the controversy, Blue insisted her baby will never be in adult content
In a statement to The Tab, Blue said, “My baby will never be in 18+ content.”
She explained that talking about what she planned to do while holding a baby did not mean the baby would actually be present when she did it.
“If you say you’re going clubbing tonight whilst holding a baby, that does not mean you’ll be taking the baby clubbing,” she said.
At the same time, a social worker, Vince Peart, who discussed the situation on LinkedIn, pointed out that the question should be about what actually happened to the child, rather than whether people approve of Blue’s profession.
“The distinction I would still draw is between reporting what you have seen happen to a child and reporting who you disapprove of. This time there is something to report,” he argued.
Blue faced criticism over her comments about returning to work after childbirth
Blue recorded a video soon after giving birth, wearing a hospital gown while holding the newborn.
In the clip, she said, “Yes, I just had a baby, but that means the six-week rule does not apply to me because I had a C-section. Down there still looking perfect.”
Some viewers took the comments to mean she would resume s*xual activity almost immediately after giving birth.
One commenter wrote, “What bothers me is her giving men the impression that they can have s*x with a woman after a C-section!”
Another said, “I don’t believe she had a baby either. It’s shocking how ill-informed she is about C-sections.”
“She’s a psychopath,” a viewer wrote.
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