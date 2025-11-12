I Made Needle Felted Badger From “The Wind In The Willows”

by

Hello, my name is Sasha and I’ve fulfilled my cherished dream – I made an illustration to an adored book.

“The Wind in the Willows” – a fairy tale by the Scottish writer Kenneth Graham. The book about friendship and adventures, about true gentlemen, about humanity, surprisingly considering that all the main characters are animals. But most importantly about the delightful nature of Scotland.

From the very childhood, falling in love with an endlessly touching story, I knew that someday I would touch all this, I’ll try to see it with my own eyes. For a month or so I have worked with wood, papier-mache, stucco, sewing, knitting, I’ve painted, primed, plastered, molded from putty … well, of course, did needle felting. I’d like to invite you on a journey with me!

More info: Etsy

Mr. Badger

I Made Needle Felted Badger From &#8220;The Wind In The Willows&#8221;

Badger hole

I Made Needle Felted Badger From &#8220;The Wind In The Willows&#8221;

Mr. Badger makes you a cup of tea!

I Made Needle Felted Badger From &#8220;The Wind In The Willows&#8221;
I Made Needle Felted Badger From &#8220;The Wind In The Willows&#8221;
I Made Needle Felted Badger From &#8220;The Wind In The Willows&#8221;
I Made Needle Felted Badger From &#8220;The Wind In The Willows&#8221;

Time to clean up the hole!

I Made Needle Felted Badger From &#8220;The Wind In The Willows&#8221;
I Made Needle Felted Badger From &#8220;The Wind In The Willows&#8221;

Let’s fix that embers in the fireplace!

I Made Needle Felted Badger From &#8220;The Wind In The Willows&#8221;
I Made Needle Felted Badger From &#8220;The Wind In The Willows&#8221;
I Made Needle Felted Badger From &#8220;The Wind In The Willows&#8221;

…with my creation ^_^

I Made Needle Felted Badger From &#8220;The Wind In The Willows&#8221;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Created Clever Packaging Concept For Chewing Gum
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Love Creating Storytelling Images With A Surreal And Painterly Look
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“You Put It Up There”: 88 Times Patients Tried To Fool Doctors With Ridiculous Lies
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2025
General Hospital: Steve Burton Leaving; Jason Morgan, Ethical Mob Boss
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2012
I Revealed The Secret Identity Of Scheming Kiwi Fruits
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
World Of Warcraft Competitive Cooking Show Debuts In South Korea
3 min read
Jan, 21, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.