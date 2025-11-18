Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Pets (Closed)

by

I’m only going to show you my cats because I have too many pets.

#1 Her Royle Majesty, Maysee Gray

#2 Sir Jensen Winchester. He Knows That He Used To Be A God. Screams For Food, Then Doesn’t Eat It

#3 My Girl Lakoda

#4 This One’s Rodney. He Is Superman’s Brother. He Is An Aggressive Snuggler (He Will Make You Pet Him)

#5 The Big Gray Cat Is Tuffy, And Next To Him Is His Old Girlfriend, Tootsie. She Is Dead Now, But Tuffy Has Recovered And Is Now As Snarky As Ever

#6 This Is Jovie. Her Eyes Are Way Too Big For Her Head And She Is Incredibly Weird. She Likes To Pretend She Doesn’t Exist Until She Desperately Needs Something, Then She’s The Only Thing That Exists

#7 Milenko, Sunbed Snatcher

#8 A Smudge Stopping Me Form Making The Bed

#9 This Is Superman. He May Be Handsome, But He Is The Stupidest Cat I Have Ever Seen

#10 This One Is Rubble, And He Is The Handsomest Cat I Have Ever Seen. Unfortunately, His Best Friend, Nemo, Died Last Summer. But, Like Tuffy, He Is Much Better Now!

#11 My Little Gizmo

#12 This Is Lunabelle. She Is My Forever Puppy

#13 Lakoda Snuggling With Mom

Patrick Penrose
