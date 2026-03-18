“What’s The World Coming To?”: Bonnie Blue Criminally Charged After Disturbing Public Stunt In London

Being kicked out of Indonesia wasn’t dramatic enough for Bonnie Blue, as she now faces criminal charges in the UK.
The adult star, 26, is facing possible jail time for a disturbing act outside the Indonesian embassy in London. She also claimed in a video that she would use the Asian country’s flag to “wipe the floor” after a group of men were “finished with [her].”
Netizens found her remarks revolting and said, “You know it is bad if even the UK had to draw a line.”
Being kicked out of Indonesia wasn’t dramatic enough for Bonnie Blue, as she now faces criminal charges in the UK
Image credits: bonnieblue
Bonnie Blue’s latest controversy erupted after she was deported from Indonesia for her filming lewd acts with tourists.
When the Asian country kicked her out, Blue landed in the UK but wasn’t ready to quietly put the scandal behind her.
Instead, she gathered outside the Indonesian embassy with a bunch of masked men on the very same day.
Image credits: bonnieblue
The social media star, whose real name is Tia Billinger, filmed herself with a group of men and brazenly targeted Indonesian culture.
“Yes I got arrested in Bali for filming [mimics s*xual act],” she said in the video.
“So it’s about time I came to the Embassy so they can watch it in person,” she said, receiving cheers from the masked men surrounding her.
Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, filmed herself with the group of men outside the Indonesian embassy in London
Image credits: bonnieblue
Blue claimed she would commit violating acts with the Asian country’s flag right outside the Indonesian embassy.
“People said I’ve disrespected the Bali culture. Instead, I’m going to use this as a c*m rag,” she said with the flag in her hand.
“I’m going to use this to wipe the floor after these men have finished with me,” she went on to say.
Image credits: Google Maps
In one shot, the adult star was seen walking down the street with the flag tucked inside her pants.
The flag trailed behind her on the floor before she turned to face the camera and say, “I’m just here to pay my £8.55.”
“If you think I’ve disrespected Bali, just wait until you see what I let these boys do to me right outside the embassy,” she defiantly said.
The adult star claimed she would use the country’s flag to “wipe the floor” after the men were “finished with [her]”
Blue’s comments were not only called “utterly disgusting” by viewers, but even Indonesian officials took offense.
The embassy confirmed they had raised a formal complaint with authorities in the UK, including the Foreign Office and local police.
“The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia has submitted a formal complaint to the relevant authorities in the United Kingdom for further handling in accordance with the laws, procedures, and authorities applicable in the UK,” read the embassy’s statement.
Image credits: bonnieblue
Months after the December clip was shared online, UK police confirmed that they had charged Blue for her obnoxious remarks outside the embassy.
“A woman has been charged with outraging public decency following an investigation by the Met Police,” a police spokesperson told Metro.
They said she was charged “via postal requisition” on March 16 and is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 22.
The adult star could reportedly face up to six months in jail and/or a fine if convicted.
The Met Police confirmed that Blue was charged with “outraging public decency” and is expected to appear in court
Image credits: bonnieblue
During her trip to Indonesia, Blue was arrested while allegedly recording indecent acts in a country where it is forbidden to film mature content.
Authorities claimed there were 17 male tourists involved in the game she was allegedly filming in Bali.
A fine of £9 ($12) was imposed for “working on a tourist visa,” and she was banned from the country for 10 years.
Image credits: bonnieblue
Blue briefly convinced fans that she had been arrested in May after a video of her being frisked in front of a police car circulated online.
The video was shared with a message, claimed to have been written by “Tia’s sister.”
“As you may have seen, Tia has been arrested. We still don’t have clarity on the situation but will keep you all in the loop as soon as we know,” read the message.
“Thanks for all of the support in the last 24 hours. This isn’t something we wanted to get out but it seems there is no privacy for her anymore. Yours sincerely Tia’s Sister.”
Back in May, the adult video maker shared a video of a fake arrest, along with a message that claimed to be from her sister
Image credits: bonnieblue
Reports later confirmed that the video was staged, and the police cars were hired from Blue Light Film Group, which specializes in providing film props.
“It’s all part of a stunt to gain notoriety,” a source told The Sun at the time.
Netizens expressed outrage after Blue was charged for her acts outside the Indonesian embassy.
“She is utterly disgusting. Zero self respect,” one said, while another asked, “Is she even human?”
“Attention seeking Again,” another said.
One wrote, “Good. Lock her up.”
“Well, hopefully she finally sees the inside of a prison cell!” one commented online
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