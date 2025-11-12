Disney Collabs With Japanese Wedding Company To Make Princess Wedding Dresses, And They Look Stunning

One mom sewed incredibly accurate Disney costumes for her daughter to wear at Disney World but now even the older, soon-to-be-married princesses have gowns to wear. And they look so stunning, they will definitely turn a regular wedding ceremony into a magical real-life fairytale.
Japanese wedding dress company Kuraudia Co. has partnered with Disney to create a collection of colorful bridal gowns that look just like the ones in our beloved stories. In total, the company is making fourteen dresses from six princesses (Belle, Ariel, Rapunzel, Aurora, Snow White, and Cinderella). Each design will be available for rent starting in November, running at about $3,600 a pop. There will also be an option to get a matching Prince Charming tux for an additional $900.
As stunning as these dresses are, a Disney representative has confirmed INSIDER that the collection will only be available in Japan. There are, however, plenty of reasons to visit the Land of the Rising Sun so why not get married and spend the honeymoon there as well?
More info: disney.co (h/t cosmopolitan)
#1 Cinderella
Image source: Disney Japan/Kuraudia Co.
#2 Aurora
Image source: Disney Japan/Kuraudia Co.
#3 Belle
Image source: Disney Japan/Kuraudia Co.
#4 Snow White
Image source: Disney Japan/Kuraudia Co.
#5 Ariel
Image source: Disney Japan/Kuraudia Co.
#6 Snow White
Image source: Disney Japan/Kuraudia Co.
#7 Rapunzel
Image source: Disney Japan/Kuraudia Co.
#8 Cinderella
Image source: Disney Japan/Kuraudia Co.
#9 Belle
Image source: Disney Japan/Kuraudia Co.
